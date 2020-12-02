1,900 Containers Lost or Damaged on ONE Boxship Causes Return to Japan

ONE Apus during her maiden call to Vietnam in 2019 - Tan Cang – Cai Mep International Co., Ltd (TCIT) photo By The Maritime Executive 12-02-2020 04:02:17

The container collapse on the boxship ONE Apus is poised to become one of the largest recent incidents. The owners and managers of the ship are now reporting that the extent of the lost and damaged containers could exceed 1,900 boxes with possibly 40 transporting dangerous goods. Fully loaded the Apus has a capacity of 14,000 TEU.

Yesterday, NYK Shipmanagement reported on behalf of Chidori Ship Holding that the 138,611 DWT vessel had suffered container collapse mid-Pacific during a voyage from Yantian, China bound for Long Beach, California. The Apus, which is operated as part of the Ocean Network Express (ONE), was approximately 1,600 nautical miles northwest of Hawaii when it encountered a violent storm cell that produced gale-force winds and large swells. The vessel rolled heavily in the storm resulting in the container collapse.

They reported that the Apus had diverted from its course and today confirmed that as AIS data showed yesterday that the ship has reversed course heading in a westerly direction. The managers said that they were seeking “a suitable port to right unstable containers, assess any damages, and determine the exact numbers of containers lost.” The AIS data now indicates that the Apus is heading towards Yokohama due to arrive on December 7, while yesterday it indicated Kobe.

“Our focus remains on getting the ship to a safe port to ensure the ongoing safety of the crew, the vessel, and the cargo on board,” the companies said in their statement. They also reported that a notification was sent to the JRCC in Honolulu and Guam with maritime navigational warnings subsequently broadcast. They continue to promise that full investigation will be conducted into the incident.

The Apus is a new containership having been delivered in April of 2019 as the sixth in a series of seven ships being built for ONE at the Kure Shipyard of Japan Marine United Corporation. Measuring 1,194 feet in length, she employs a hull form that minimizes the engine-room space to improve cargo-loading efficiency and the latest safety and navigational technology.

This incident is the second recent container collapse experienced aboard one of the vessels of the network. On October 30, a sister ship, the ONE Aquila also suffered a collapse during heavy weather in the Pacific. The company did not announce the number of containers lost or damaged, but that vessel diverted to Tacoma, Washington, where she spent nearly a week undergoing a survey and offloading damaged boxes before proceeding to Long Beach.

A loss or damage of nearly 2,000 containers would rank among the largest incidents the industry has experienced without the loss of a vessel. The World Shipping Council in its 2020 report on containers lost at sea said the yearly total was declining. In the most recent three-year period, they reported the average was 779 containers lost down by nearly half from the average of 1,390 lost in the three prior years. Among the most significant incidents was 4,293 containers in 2013 when the MOL Comfort was lost and approximately 900 containers in 2011 when the Rena grounded.

Weather is considered to be one of the most frequent factors contributing to container damage or loss overboard during a voyage.