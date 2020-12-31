The Maritime Executive's Most Popular Podcasts of 2020

Cruise ships idled by the COVID shutdown, March 2020 (Port Canaveral file image) By The Maritime Executive 12-31-2020 05:52:00

The COVID-19 pandemic had an indelible effect on every corner of society in 2020, and the end is only just coming into sight. The Maritime Executive had the opportunity to talk to many shipping leaders about the impact of coronavirus shutdowns, outbreaks and disruptions in every shipping sector, from port operations to cruising to salvage. These conversations were the most popular podcasts we published this year, and they included:

1) The Impact of COVID-19 on Global Shipping

In this episode from March, Maritime Executive publisher and editor-in-chief Tony Munoz brought together three top experts - maritime medicine leader Dr. Arthur Diskin, admiralty lawyer Erik Kravets and Port of Tampa President and CEO Paul Anderson - for a conference call about the global coronavirus challenge in the cruise industry.

2) Demand for Vessel Layup Skyrocketing

In this episode from May, The Maritime Executive spoke with Carl Schou, CEO of Wilhelmsen Ship Management, on shipowners' layup decisionmaking and the options available for idling vessels.

3) Port of Seattle & NWSA on COVID-19 Strategy

In this edition, editor in chief Tony Munoz brought together Commissioner Peter Steinbrueck, the president of the Port of Seattle Commission, and John Wolfe, the CEO of the Northwest Seaport Alliance, to talk about the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Puget Sound region's port operations.

4) Marine Salvage in the Coronavirus Era

On the 10th anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon spill, The Maritime Executive spoke with Resolve Marine Group's director of business development, Joey Farrell III, about how the industry has evolved - and about what it takes to move salvage crews and conduct operations during the COVID-19 travel shutdown.

5) Tom Crowley on Operations in the COVID-19 Era

In this episode, editor in chief Tony Munoz spoke with Tom Crowley, the CEO of Crowley Maritime, about the challenges of running a diversified maritime company during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was Mr. Crowley's third appearance on the In the Know podcast.

