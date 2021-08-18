IN THE KNOW Videocast: Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen on Class in the COVID Era

In this episode of The Maritime Executive Magazine videocast series, editor-in-chief Tony Munoz spoke with Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime, about the role of class in the pandemic era. As the world's largest class society, DNV is an active participant in resolving some of shipping's most pressing issues, including the ongoing difficulties with crew change and the long-term challenge of decarbonization. For more on Ørbeck-Nilssen's thoughts about managing the COVID crisis - and his predictions about new technological opportunities ahead - watch their conversation below.

This episode marks Ørbeck-Nilssen's third appearance on In the Know, and he is one of the series' most popular recurring guests. His previous interviews may be found here and here.

