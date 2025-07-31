Scotland Gives SSE Approval for What Could be the World's Largest Wind Farm



In what is being called a “vital step” for Scotland and the UK’s renewable energy ambitions, the Scottish Government has granted consent for the proposed Berwick Bank offshore wind farm. If the project is developed, it would supply twice the annual needs of Scotland’s households and enough power for around 17 percent of the UK’s households.

The massive project has been more than a decade in the planning highlights SSE and is one step closer to proceeding. The consent from Scotland is the last major approval necessary for the project to proceed. However, it still must win a power contract under the UK’s Contracts for Difference scheme, which will likely launch its next round in September. SSE also needs to reach its final investment decision.

The approval comes just days after Donald Trump admonished Scotland to “Stop the windmills,” during his visit. He told reporters, “You fly over and you see these windmills all over the place, running your beautiful fields, and valleys, and killing your birds, and if they’re stuck in the ocean, ruining your oceans,” reports the BBC. They highlight that Trump began opposing Scottish wind farms because they “would spoil the view from his golf course.”

The UK government, however, is strongly behind renewable energy. Prime Minister Keir Starmer outlined a plan to install up to 50 GW of capacity as part of a mass deployment of offshore wind over the next five years. The government increased the financial package for renewable energy in 2024, and it has been reported that they will further improve the support in the next round.

SSE’s plan for Berwick Bank calls for it ultimately to consist of up to 307 turbines. It would be located approximately 23 miles off the east coast of Scotland in the outer Firth of Forth. The company reports a rated capacity of 4.1 GW, which would make it the largest in the world. The UK’s Hornsea 3, which is currently under construction, would be the largest individual wind farm at 2.9 GW, and if all four phases of Hornsea were completed, it would ultimately have reached 6 GW. Ørsted, however, in May said it was discontinuing Hornsea 4 in its current form.

The Berwick Bank project has faced opposition from groups that say it would endanger birds and harm the region’s environment. SSE counters that it would create over 9,000 jobs at peak construction and could inject £8.3 billion of value into the UK economy.

SSE has not provided a target date for the project. The next CfD round is expected to announce results by early 2026.