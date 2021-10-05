IN THE KNOW Video Podcast 34: Roland Schwarz, ABB Turbocharging

In this episode of The Maritime Executive's video podcast, editor-in-chief Tony Munoz spoke with Roland Schwarz, Head of Global Service at ABB Turbocharging, about the importance and challenges of customer satisfaction in key service stations during COVID, the advantages of maintaining their own warehouses, and how their product efficiency can help reduce CO2 emissions.

Tune in to their insightful discussion for all the details on how Roland Schwarz navigates the global maritime industry.

