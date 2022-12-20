IN THE KNOW Podcast: Thomas Klenum, Executive VP, Liberian Registry

In this episode of #InTheKnow, Tony Munoz, Editor & Publisher of The Maritime Executive, speaks with Thomas Klenum, Executive Vice President, of Liberian Registry.

Headquartered in Dulles, Virginia, Liberian Registry operates on a global scale. Listen in as Thomas Klenum talks us through his role in leading innovation and regulatory affairs of the fast-growing registry.

Watch their full discussion below:

Note: 8:20 – The Liberian Registry has a global network of 500+ exclusive nautical inspectors and auditors to carry out Harmonized Audits anywhere in the world.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.