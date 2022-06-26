IN THE KNOW Podcast: Paul Anderson, President & CEO, Port Tampa Bay

In this episode of #InTheKnow, we hear from Paul Anderson, President & CEO of Port Tampa Bay - Florida's largest and most cargo-diverse port.

Listen in as he and Editor-In-Chief Tony Munoz discuss the port's evolving infrastructure and increasing the supply chain demands of Florida's rapidly growing population and economy.

From fresh produce to solar panels and building materials, Port Tampa Bay stands at the ready to facilitate the transport of goods throughout the state and beyond into Georgia and the Carolinas.

The port also serves as a critical entry point for cruise ships, driving tourism into the culturally robust city of Tampa and the surrounding area as demand surges for travel post-Covid19.

Watch the discussion below for more!

