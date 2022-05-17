IN THE KNOW Podcast: Dr. Chris Landsea, NOAA National Hurricane Center

File image courtesy NOAA

The Maritime Executive recently paid a visit to NOAA's National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida, the operations hub for U.S. hurricane tracking.

The NHC's headquarters is located on the campus of Florida International University, and its staff of 60 professionals provide forecasts and warnings for the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, central Atlantic and eastern Pacific. This includes safety-critical information on hurricanes as well as winter storms, gales, and severe gap-wind events off the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

The NHC is dedicated to providing actionable information to mariners, not just shoreside interests. It hosts annual seminars for the maritime community to share its work and give insight into the best ways to use its forecasts and weather products. As part of its outreach effors, Dr. Chris Landsea, branch chief of the NHC's Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch, provided a tour and an overview of the center's operations for TME and other guests. For more, see his presentation below.





The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.