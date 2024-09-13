In the Know Podcast 61: Matthew Zimmerman, Founder & CEO, FarSounder

In the Know Podcast 61: Executive Interview with Matthew Zimmerman, Founder & CEO, FarSounder



In this edition of the In the Know podcast series, TME speaks with the founder of FarSounder. Since founding FarSounder over two decades ago, Matthew has driven the technical development and vision of FarSounder’s Argos 3D Forward Looking Sonar technology.

His motivation for decreasing the environmental impact of all types of ships led to a new class of navigation products. Today the company highlights it offers a suite of products using a unique patented technology that paints a clear picture of what lies ahead underwater and along the bottom, reducing the likelihood of collisions, which in turn prevents costly damage to property, the environment, and marine and human lives alike.

This sonar technology enables yachts, research vessels, cruise ships, and other exploration vessels to access the most exclusive locations with increased navigation safety. He currently serves as CEO of FarSounder and is a member of the IHO’s Crowd-Sourced Bathymetry Working Group (CSBWG).



