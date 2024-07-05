In the Know Podcast 59: Bethann Rooney, Director, Port New York/New Jersey

In the Know Podcast 59: Executive Interview with Bethann Rooney, Port Director for the New York/New Jersey Port Authority

In this edition of the In the Know podcast series, TME spoke with the Port Director for the New York/New Jersey port complex, one of the largest ports on the U.S. East Coast and among the most influential ports in global trade. We discussed the continuing investments in the port including the efforts to expand the port for larger vessels and to improve efficiency. We also discussed the port’s post 911 recovery with Bethann who was named the Agency’s first ever Manager, Port Security, having been tapped to take on that role the day after the 911 attacks. The discussions explores the impact of COVID-19 on the Port’s operations and its ongoing growth.

Bethann Rooney is the Port Director for the New York/New Jersey Port Authority. She has been with the port since 1993 and was appointed Deputy Port Director in April 2019 after serving as the Port’s Assistant Director, overseeing policy, planning, legislative and regulatory affairs, environmental sustainability, performance, and efficiency.

Beth began her career as a port captain/vessel agent for General Steamship Corporation. She is a graduate of the State University of New York Maritime College with a master’s in international transportation and a bachelor’s in marine transportation with qualifications as a Third Mate. She is also an Accredited Marine Port Executive from the International Association of Maritime and Port Executives.



