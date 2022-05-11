IN THE KNOW Podcast 41: Capt. Rajiv Singhal, MTM Ship Management

Image courtesy MTM Ship Management

In the latest edition of the In The Know podcast series, The Maritime Executive spoke with Capt. Rajiv Singhal, managing director of MTM Ship Management, about the challenges of vessel operations in the late-pandemic era.

MTM is a Singapore-based ship management company known for its chemical-tanker fleet, and it has been in business for more than 30 years. The company is known for its high crew retention rate, and Singhal says that a willingness to invest in crew welfare has helped the firm retain its best mariners.

MTM maintained on-time crew change for most of its seagoing staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and it continues to focus on the needs of its seafarers, according to Singhal - including a recent secure-evacuation operation for the crew of a vessel trapped in Ukraine. For more details, listen in on the discussion below.

