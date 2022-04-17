IN THE KNOW Podcast 39: Joey D’Isernia, Eastern Shipbuilding

In this episode of #InTheKnow, we'll hear Joey E. D’Isernia, President of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, in conversation with The Maritime Executive's Editor-In-Chief Tony Munoz.

Listen in as Joey D’Isernia talks us through the company's rapid recovery after Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 hurricane that devastated the Florida Panhandle in 2018, and the landmark achievements throughout Eastern's storied history.

The two discuss Eastern Shipbuilding's success in constructing innovative new vessels and managing high-stakes government contracts and collaborations.

Click the video below to learn more.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.