IN THE KNOW Podcast 30: Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry

In this episode of The Maritime Executive Magazine podcast, editor-in-chief Tony Munoz spoke with Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of the World Maritime University. She is WMU’s first woman president and a distinguished lawyer recognized for her work at the International Labour Organization.

World Maritime University is the world’s most prestigious university, founded by the IMO and based in Malmö, Sweden to grant postgraduate degrees in maritime studies, sustainable ocean education, maritime law and transportation logistics.

Dr. Doumbia-Henry is referred to as the “Mother of the MLC” (Maritime Labour Convention), which consolidated 68 or 72 international labor conventions into a single Convention. It is considered the seafarers “Bill of Rights,” and credited with creating a level playing field for shipowners. She is also known for empowering women in the maritime and oceans industries, especially from developing countries like herself.

For more details listen to their conversation below.



