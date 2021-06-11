IN THE KNOW Podcast 27: Protecting Mariners in the Strait of Hormuz

A Marine Corps helicopter from the amphib USS San Diego operates in support of the International Maritime Security Construct / CTF Sentinel, March 2021 (USN)

In this episode of The Maritime Executive's podcast series, editor in chief Tony Munoz spoke with four top officers of Coalition Task Force Sentinel (CTF Sentinel), an eight-nation maritime security partnership that guards against malign state-sponsored activity in the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and Strait of Bab el-Mandeb, along with all points in between. The organization was created in the wake of the serious maritime security incidents in the Gulf of Oman in 2019, including the suspected limpet mine attacks on tankers in June 2019 and the Iranian seizure of the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero in September.

Our conversation included Commodore Adrian Fryer of the British Royal Navy, the task force's commander; Lieutenant Commander Dudley Malster of the British Royal Navy, the head of its operations department; Lieutenant Commander Danielle Centeno of the U.S. Navy, its maritime trade officer; and Lieutenant Commander Charles Banks, the Task Force’s Public Affairs Officer. For more details on CTF Sentinel's mission, listen in below.

For more information about CTF Sentinel, visit the coalition's website at https://www.imscsentinel.com/. Its latest security updates may be found on Twitter at https://twitter.com/IMSC_Sentinel and (in its operating areas) on Channel 16.

