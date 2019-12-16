IN THE KNOW Podcast 12: Mission Resolve and the Bahamas Relief Effort

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-16 14:28:00

In this episode of the In the Know podcast, Maritime Executive editor-in-chief Tony Munoz spoke with Joseph Farrell III, director of business development at Florida-based salvage and emergency response company Resolve Marine. The company and its non-profit charity, Mission Resolve, helped to bring a portable desalination plant and critical relief supplies to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, the Category 5 storm that devastated Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands in September. For the details, listen in on their conversation below.

