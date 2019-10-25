IN THE KNOW Podcast 11: Seacor's Hurricane Dorian Response

Image courtesy Seacor Island Lines

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-25 15:54:00

In this episode of The Maritime Executive Magazine podcast series, editor-in-chief Tony Munoz spoke with Dan Thorogood, CEO of Seabulk and Seacor Island Lines, about his company's role in the Hurricane Dorian relief effort.

When it made landfall in the northern Bahamas on September 1, Hurricane Dorian devastated Grand Bahama Island and the Abaco Islands, destroying buildings, damaging infrastructure and displacing residents. In the aftermath, thousands of people needed emergency relief aid.

Seacor Island Lines is one of the main logistics providers in the Bahamas, particularly for the outlying islands, and its landing craft were among the first relief vessels to reach areas affected by the storm. With their bow ramps and shallow draft, these vessels are able to load and unload on undeveloped beaches, an essential ability when port infrastructure is damaged or closed. Seacor provided transport services at cost for emergency supply deliveries, and it donated a combined $250,000 (including in-kind contributions) to the relief effort. For more details, listen in on the conversation below.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.