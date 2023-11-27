In the Know 54: Compass Logistics & Marine

In this edition of In the Know, The Maritime Executive spoke with Danny James and John Rapacki of Compass Logistics & Maritime, a Fort Lauderdale-based logistics company that handles cargoes of all types and sizes. Compass is a well-known player in the South Florida yacht logistics market, and as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) it often works with federal and military cargoes as well.

Compass Logistics started in 2017, and it expanded and thrived through the pandemic. The company is succeeding and growing in the evolving post-Covid business environment. For more, listen in on the conversation below.