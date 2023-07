In the Know 51: Jonathan Daniels, CEO & Port Director, Port Everglades

Jonathan Daniels, CEO & Port Director, Port Everglades

Port Everglades is a major cruise port and one of the largest container ports in the nation.

Listen in as Tony Munoz, Editor-in-Chief of The Maritime Executive speaks with Jonathan Daniels, CEO and Port Director, who manages over $30 billion in economic activity.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.