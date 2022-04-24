IN THE KNOW 40: Matthieu de Tugny, President, Bureau Veritas M&O

In this episode of #InTheKnow, we hear from Matthieu de Tugny, President, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, as he guides us through his maritime career and his commitment to leaving the industry better for future generations.

De Tugny and Editor In Chief Tony Munoz discuss 'Shaping a Better Maritime World,' a Bureau Veritas publication that looks at how class societies can support and enable the industry’s transformation.

In a time of rapid digitalization and sustainability efforts, listen in as Matthieu de Tugny highlights the value of Bureau Veritas' technical expertise and the company's efforts to maintain seafarer safety and wellbeing during the industry's transition.

Click the video below to learn more.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.