The Maritime Executive’s Offshore Services Issue is Out Now, Read Online

(Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2024 edition.)

CELEBRATING MARINERS

Our final edition of the year features a lengthy interview with Finn Amund Norbye, the dynamic CEO of OSM Thome, the third largest ship management company by fleet size and a leader in almost all the areas that matter in shipping - reliability, safety, resiliency, sustainability, caring for seafarers. The result of a major merger in 2023 between OSM Maritime and the Thome Group, the company had a banner year in 2024 and anticipates another good year in 2025.

Read all about it in our Executive Interview and enjoy!

Energy was much in the news this year, and it's the subject of a number of articles you won't want to miss. Energy guru Allen Brooks details the shortcomings of EVs and the growing backlash against clean energy mandates in his incisive "Energy Politics" article. News Editor Allan Jordan recounts the challenges and opportunities facing the offshore wind industry in “Tipping Point,” and master mariner Sean Hogue sings the praises of a new generation of wind service vessels in “Offshore Wonders."

Senior Editor Jack O'Connell interviewed Brent Bruun, President & CEO of satcom leader KVH Industries, for his Executive Achievement article. The satcom industry - like much of maritime - is undergoing dynamic change, and Bruun and his team are up to the challenge. Jack also penned “The State of Maritime," a concise overview of the industry in 2024 and his own version of a "state of the union” address for maritime (hint: Jack was a former speechwriter).

More on satcom comes from Senior Editor Paul Benecki, who explains how Starlink and other advances in connectivity are benefiting seafarers and operators alike in "Floating Offices."

The wonders of technology are featured in Sean Holt's eye-popping article, "Maritime's Nuclear 'Tomorrowland’," and in Erik Kravets' “AI: Taking the Helm?” Sean argues that there is no net-zero future without nuclear while Erik pops the question on everyone's mind: Is Al good or bad for shipping? Don't miss these two gems!

Meanwhile, Chad Fuhrmann's feature on Propulsion says that maritime is evolving at the pace of technology, reducing its environmental impact while improving speed and efficiency. Heady stuff.

Rounding out this thought-filled edition are Pat Zeitler's "Barging Ahead" on the often overlooked role played by tugs and barges - the "ox and cart" - of the maritime industry, and Tom Peters' column on "Zero-Emissions Ports," demonstrating that it's not just ships are going emissions-free but ports as well.

It's been quite a year, and we've enjoyed every minute of it. Shipping continues to deliver the goods despite every challenge and deserves all the accolades it can get. And a big shout-out to seafarers everywhere. They're the lifeblood of the industry, and the industry is the lifeblood of global trade and the global economy. Time for celebration! – MarEx



Tony Munoz is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Maritime Executive

