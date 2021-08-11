Webb Institute President

Application Closing Date Sept 10, 2021 APPLY

Webb Institute seeks nominations for and expressions of interest in the position of President.

Located in Glen Cove, New York, on Long Island Sound, Webb Institute is a unique, top-ranked undergraduate institution offering one academic option, a double major in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. Webb Institute, a private undergraduate engineering college, is the only full-tuition scholarship, engineering college in the country. Founded in 1889 by industrialist and philanthropist William H. Webb, the Institute has a long and distinguished history of attracting top students and producing well educated and highly skilled engineers. Alumni have had distinguished careers in all sectors of the marine industry for over 100 years.

With nine full-time teaching faculty and 105 undergraduate students, Webb Institute epitomizes close partnerships between students and faculty in an intimate, small college setting. Students are instructed directly by the faculty, on a first-name basis. Students work in a cohort model throughout their four years in one of the most rigorous and respected interdisciplinary programs in the U.S. Its graduates are highly valued by a range of industries, with consistent 100 percent placement rates. Since its founding, Webb Institute operations have been funded primarily by its endowment and by perennial 70%+ alumni participation in its Annual Fund. Webb currently meets full need for the entire student body. All students receive a full-tuition scholarship while room and board scholarships are available for those students with demonstrated need. More information may be found at: www.webb.edu.

Over Webb’s lifetime, trustees and administrators have continuously developed and executed strategies to secure Webb’s future through strategic investment, new initiatives, and the identification of new resources. With the recent construction of a state of the art academic center and a successful capital campaign, Webb is excited to welcome a new president to build on its legacy of success. Webb seeks an exceptional leader who is inspired by Webb’s mission, brings significant administrative and organizational management experience, demonstrates an aptitude for fundraising, and is committed to the values of a student-centered, inclusive and diverse community.

Nominations, expressions of interest, and applications are invited and should be directed to Lucy Leske, and Julia Bradley, the consultants assisting Webb with this search, at WebbInstitutePresident@WittKieffer.com. Electronic submissions are required through WittKieffer’s candidate portal using the buttons below. Candidate review begins immediately; for full consideration, submit by September 10, 2021.

Webb Institute values diversity and is committed to equal opportunity for all persons regardless of age, color, disability, ethnicity, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, veteran status or any other status protected by law.