Indonesia Searches for Missing and Dead After Interisland Ferry Sinks

Indonesian maritime services and the police are leading a search operation after an interisland ferry sank as it was approaching the resort island of Bali around midnight on Thursday, July 3. Air and sea teams were deployed, but the efforts were being hampered by darkness, high seas, and expected strong currents and winds.

Exact numbers have not been confirmed in the still evolving situation, but in a briefing late on Thursday, the authorities confirmed that six bodies have been recovered and 29 survivors. As many as 30 people are still believed to be unaccounted for, with the police fearing that some went down with the vessel.

The ferry named KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya (734 GT) was approaching Bali when witnesses say it appeared to be tilting. Media reports said an officer at the port attempted to contact the ferry but could not reach it by radio. Another of the company’s vessels was also attempting to contact the ferry.

Survivors told the media that the ferry appeared to be taking on water in its engine room. It began listing and very quickly went down. Survivors reported clinging to life jackets and other debris.

The authorities said that a preliminary manifest shows there were 53 passengers and 12 crew aboard. The vessel was also carrying a total of 22 vehicles, including 14 trucks. Many of the people who were pulled from the water were reported to be unconscious and were being rushed to a hospital. A temporary medical facility was also set up on shore to treat the survivors.

Authorities are reporting that a SAR helicopter and a police helicopter were searching with at least 15 boats. Local fishermen were also asked to be on the lookout as well as individuals on the shoreline.

They were encountering strong waves up to 6.5 feet, which were expected to increase to over eight feet. The authorities said Friday’s operation would require larger boats due to the weather conditions.

Indonesia has a large fleet of ferries traveling among its more than 17,000 islands. Many are old and poorly maintained, leading to a poor safety record. The Tuna Pratama Jaya was built in 2010 and registered in Indonesia. It was 207 feet (63 meters) in length. It is resting on the bottom of the bay, fully submerged. KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya had sailed from the neighboring Ketapang Port and was crossing the Bali Strait to Gilimanuk Port. The distance is reported to be just over three miles between the two ports.