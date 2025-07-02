Poland Launches First of Two New “Signal Intelligence” Spy Ships



The Polish Navy marked the launch of the first of its two new signal intelligence (SIGINT) ships with fanfare on July 1. While the “spy ship” was ordered in 2022 as an enhancement to the capabilities, it is proving very timely as the focus has increased on protection in the Baltic.

Construction began in April 2023 with steel cutting and the keel in July 2023 at Remontowa Shipbuilding in Gdansk, Poland. Known as the Delfin class, the ships will each displace around 3,000 tons and have a length of 74 meters (243 feet). Swedish defense contractor Saab is a partner on the project along with others in the Polish defense industry, and is overseeing the construction and is responsible for supplying and integrating the advanced mission systems.

Ship-based electronic intelligence systems will enable the acquisition of intelligence data across the entire spectrum of maritime electronic intelligence (SIGINT). It will have a broad range of electronic technology and imagery intelligence. Polish officials highlight that it will provide critical input that will also be shared with the Allies as they work to enhance safety in the region.

The first ship in the program is named ORP Jerzy Ró?ycki, honoring the mathematician, Cipher Bureau employee, and cryptologist who worked as part of the efforts to break the code of the German Enigma encryption machine developed in the 1920s, and a key element of World War II.

“Today marks a significant milestone with the launch of ORP Jerzy Ró?ycki as a testament to the power of cooperation and shared vision. This project exemplifies how nations around the Baltic Sea, with similar needs and experiences, can come together to develop solutions that benefit us all,” said Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

Work began on the second vessel of the series, which will be named ORP Henryk Zygalski, with steel cutting in November 2023. The keel was laid in January 2024. Both ships are expected to be delivered by the end of 2027. They are replacing two less sophisticated vessels built in the mid-1970s.

Rendering of the completed ship (Saab)

The ships are powered by four diesel generators and will have bow thrusters for maximum maneuverability. They will each accommodate approximately 40 sailors operating from the naval base in Gdynia.

The shipyard will complete basic outfitting and sea trials, and the ships will be handed over to Saab for the final integration of the electronic systems.

