Vessel Construction Manager 2
Location: Ketchikan, AK
Salary: $DOE + amazing benefits
The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) is hiring hard-working, focused individuals to keep Alaska moving! The Vessel Construction Manager 2 manage and coordinate medium-large vessel engineering and construction projects. This is an advanced level position, with broad responsibilities and oversight of large, technically complex projects. If you qualify, please email your resume to [email protected] today!
Would you like to:
- With occasionally short timelines, review project proposals, planning data, prepare cost estimates, evaluate scheduling & engineering feasibility
- Prepare RFPs, serve as agreement administrator
- Oversee preparation of project plans, permits, specs and schedules for conformance to program requirements
- Conduct specialized and technically difficult inspections to ensure removal of hazardous materials
- Oversee contract warranty provisions, function as liaison between contractor and vessel operations personnel
- Coordinate, monitor and review construction project activities, reccommend plan changes
- Supervise maintenance of project records
- Meet with officials and community groups, make project presentations
- Assign work to appropriate staff
Ideally you have:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent with a major in engineering, naval architecture, mechanical/electrical engineering or naval science AND one year of experience equivalent to Vessel Construction Manager 1 within the State of Alaska
- Substitution: Additional marine or naval engineering equivalent to a Vessel Construction Assistant 3 with the State of Alaska may be substituted for required education on a year-for-year basis.
- OR: One year of project management experience in the Engineer/Architect or Technical Engineer/Architect series with the State of Alaska or elsewhere and one year of experience equivalent to Vessel Construction Assistant III together may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis.
- Knowledge of principles and practices applied in inspecting and testing materials used in vessel construction
- Thorough knowledge of acceptable construction practices
- Good knowledge of applicable federal and state regulations
- Thorough knowledge of construction project management principles
- Working knowledge of management tools
- Ability to negotiate and deal constructively with adversarial relationships
- Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills
Making it worth your while:
- Excellent benefits package (including Health, Life, Dental, paid leave, 11 paid holidays per year and other benefits)
- Solid employer, excellent career path
- Work in your area of expertise in one of the most stunning locations in the world!