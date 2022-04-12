Vessel Construction Manager 2

Location: Ketchikan, AK

Salary: $DOE + amazing benefits

The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) is hiring hard-working, focused individuals to keep Alaska moving! The Vessel Construction Manager 2 manage and coordinate medium-large vessel engineering and construction projects. This is an advanced level position, with broad responsibilities and oversight of large, technically complex projects. If you qualify, please email your resume to [email protected] today!

Would you like to:

With occasionally short timelines, review project proposals, planning data, prepare cost estimates, evaluate scheduling & engineering feasibility

Prepare RFPs, serve as agreement administrator

Oversee preparation of project plans, permits, specs and schedules for conformance to program requirements

Conduct specialized and technically difficult inspections to ensure removal of hazardous materials

Oversee contract warranty provisions, function as liaison between contractor and vessel operations personnel

Coordinate, monitor and review construction project activities, reccommend plan changes

Supervise maintenance of project records

Meet with officials and community groups, make project presentations

Assign work to appropriate staff

Ideally you have:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent with a major in engineering, naval architecture, mechanical/electrical engineering or naval science AND one year of experience equivalent to Vessel Construction Manager 1 within the State of Alaska

Substitution: Additional marine or naval engineering equivalent to a Vessel Construction Assistant 3 with the State of Alaska may be substituted for required education on a year-for-year basis.

OR: One year of project management experience in the Engineer/Architect or Technical Engineer/Architect series with the State of Alaska or elsewhere and one year of experience equivalent to Vessel Construction Assistant III together may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis.

Knowledge of principles and practices applied in inspecting and testing materials used in vessel construction

Thorough knowledge of acceptable construction practices

Good knowledge of applicable federal and state regulations

Thorough knowledge of construction project management principles

Working knowledge of management tools

Ability to negotiate and deal constructively with adversarial relationships

Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

Making it worth your while: