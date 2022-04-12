116
Vessel Construction Manager 2

Published Apr 12, 2022 10:50 AM by The Maritime Executive

Location: Ketchikan, AK
Salary: $DOE + amazing benefits

The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) is hiring hard-working, focused individuals to keep Alaska moving! The Vessel Construction Manager 2 manage and coordinate medium-large vessel engineering and construction projects. This is an advanced level position, with broad responsibilities and oversight of large, technically complex projects. If you qualify, please email your resume to [email protected] today!

Would you like to:

  • With occasionally short timelines, review project proposals, planning data, prepare cost estimates, evaluate scheduling &amp; engineering feasibility
  • Prepare RFPs, serve as agreement administrator
  • Oversee preparation of project plans, permits, specs and schedules for conformance to program requirements
  • Conduct specialized and technically difficult inspections to ensure removal of hazardous materials
  • Oversee contract warranty provisions, function as liaison between contractor and vessel operations personnel
  • Coordinate, monitor and review construction project activities, reccommend plan changes
  • Supervise maintenance of project records
  • Meet with officials and community groups, make project presentations
  • Assign work to appropriate staff

Ideally you have:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent with a major in engineering, naval architecture, mechanical/electrical engineering or naval science AND one year of experience equivalent to Vessel Construction Manager 1 within the State of Alaska
  • Substitution: Additional marine or naval engineering equivalent to a Vessel Construction Assistant 3 with the State of Alaska may be substituted for required education on a year-for-year basis.   
  • OR: One year of project management experience in the Engineer/Architect or Technical Engineer/Architect series with the State of Alaska or elsewhere and one year of experience equivalent to Vessel Construction Assistant III together may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis.       
  • Knowledge of principles and practices applied in inspecting and testing materials used in vessel construction
  • Thorough knowledge of acceptable construction practices
  • Good knowledge of applicable federal and state regulations
  • Thorough knowledge of construction project management principles
  • Working knowledge of management tools
  • Ability to negotiate and deal constructively with adversarial relationships
  • Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

Making it worth your while:

  • Excellent benefits package (including Health, Life, Dental, paid leave, 11 paid holidays per year and other benefits)
  • Solid employer, excellent career path
  • Work in your area of expertise in one of the most stunning locations in the world!