Technical Superintendent - Denmark

By MarEx 2019-06-12 15:02:16

The role:

As Technical Superintendent you will report directly to our Technical Director and be responsible for the day to day technical operation of 3-5 of our oil and chemical tankers.

You will be part of a dedicated team of highly skilled professionals who insure compliance with the latest industry standards and demands. You will be based at our head office in Middelfart and have the entire world as your workplace.

Key responsibilities in the role:

Manage all technical matters, CAPEX and OPEX budgets for 3-5 vessels in a safe way in close collaboration with vessels management

Responsible that the vessels are always ready for commercial vetting inspections and comply with all rules and regulations in force

Responsible for projects, repairs, planned maintenance and follow up on vessel speed and consumption

Maintain vessel certificates and ensure that vessels are ready for class and flag state survey

Responsible for optimal technical operation i.e. purchase, QA/Vetting, ISM and TMSA requirements

Collaborate with stakeholders across Uni-Tankers A/S

Planning and execution of successful inspections.



Your qualifications:

We are looking for a candidate from the maritime industry with a solid technical background and at least 3 years’ experience.

You are a Marine Engineer or Naval Architect with a solid technical background and experience with 4-stroke engines. You speak and write English fluently and have a good knowledge of Scandinavian languages (one or more).

You have a talent of being organised, disciplined, analytical and you know how to make things happen. On top of that, you have an excellence for technical operation and for working in a fast-paced environment.

You are a good communicator with strong interpersonal skills and a good experience in working in a global cross-cultural organization.

You are ready to travel 50-60 days annually.

We offer:

Uni-Tankers offers an exciting and attractive position in an ambitious international environment where all employees strive for the common goal. The culture is characterized by an informal and open-minded atmosphere and a high level of dedication and trustworthiness.

The successful candidate is offered an attractive remuneration package including pension, health insurance etc.

Apply for the job:

The application process is handled by MARPRO Search & Selection. Please apply online including a cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for the role and your CV. We do not accept applications submitted by e-mail. We will conduct interviews on an ongoing basis and the job advertisement will be taken down when the right candidate is found. If you have any questions about the job, you are welcome to contact Louise Windelboe from MARPRO by phone: +45 4040 6020.



Application deadline: June 27th

We would be happy to hear from you.

UNI-TANKERS A/S is a Danish shipping company founded in 1995. The company is based in the old maritime city of Middelfart and operates a mix of approx. 40 own and chartered oil and chemical tankers in the small and intermediate segment. With its fleet, Uni-Tankers provides premium transportation and shipping services and solutions to oil majors and larger chemical producers, shipowners, investors, brokers and partners worldwide.

Uni-Tankers has a total of 75 shore-based employees located at its offices in Denmark, Turkey, France and USA as well as approx. 450 seafarers employed in its owned fleet.

Learn more about Uni-Tankers, its employees and fleet on www.uni-tankers.com