Technical Stores Manager
Department: Marine Engineering
Commitment: Min. 12 Months
About this Role: The Technical Stores Manager is responsible for ordering and stock control of spare parts and supplies. Also responsible for supervision of non-skilled workers and local Day Crew, the Technical Stores Manager plays a vital role in running the Engineering department.
What You Will Contribute
• Maintain the inventory of spare parts and consumables for the Technical departments, and re-order as necessary
• Receive spare parts and supplies onboard from suppliers and scheduled shipping containers into the inventory management system, and store in the correct locations
• Maintain the onboard labeling, bar-code system and associated equipment
• Scheduled inventory of spare parts of supplies
• Oversee the work of the Assistant Storemen and the local Day Crew
For This Role, You Will Need
• Successful completion of Mercy Ships On Boarding program
• Background in warehousing, inventory, and stock control preferred
• Competency with computer applications and aptitude for learning new applications is required
• Experience in computer software used for inventory and control preferred
• Has successfully completed Basic Safety Training in accordance with STCW A-VI/1-1 to 1-4 (training may be provided)
• Ability to effectively understand and communicate in clear English
For questions and clarifications please contact [email protected]
To inquire about financial assistance for this role, please get in touch with a Recruiter by filling out the form on the application.