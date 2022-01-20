Technical Stores Manager

Department: Marine Engineering

Commitment: Min. 12 Months

About this Role: The Technical Stores Manager is responsible for ordering and stock control of spare parts and supplies. Also responsible for supervision of non-skilled workers and local Day Crew, the Technical Stores Manager plays a vital role in running the Engineering department.

What You Will Contribute

• Maintain the inventory of spare parts and consumables for the Technical departments, and re-order as necessary

• Receive spare parts and supplies onboard from suppliers and scheduled shipping containers into the inventory management system, and store in the correct locations

• Maintain the onboard labeling, bar-code system and associated equipment

• Scheduled inventory of spare parts of supplies

• Oversee the work of the Assistant Storemen and the local Day Crew

For This Role, You Will Need

• Successful completion of Mercy Ships On Boarding program

• Background in warehousing, inventory, and stock control preferred

• Competency with computer applications and aptitude for learning new applications is required

• Experience in computer software used for inventory and control preferred

• Has successfully completed Basic Safety Training in accordance with STCW A-VI/1-1 to 1-4 (training may be provided)

• Ability to effectively understand and communicate in clear English

For questions and clarifications please contact [email protected] mercyships.org directly anytime.