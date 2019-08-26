Technical Services – Florida

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-26 15:35:17

The Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI) is currently seeking applications for suitably qualified companies/individuals to undertake technical services globally on behalf of the Cayman Islands Government.

Whilst MACI currently has representation throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific we are always interested in highly motivated and experienced companies/individuals who can represent us globally and specifically Florida.

Predominantly the services provided will include surveys, audits and inspections of existing merchant vessels and super yachts, issuing Statutory Documentation and providing Flag State support to the clients operating vessels registered in the Cayman Islands.

Only applicants with a proven Class or Flag State related background providing similar services to the shipping industry should apply. A thorough knowledge of the International Conventions, Regulations and Codes is essential.

In addition to the above the successful applicant will have successfully completed a Marine Engineering or Naval Architecture Degree (or equivalent) and have worked in the capacity of a Marine Surveyor with a Classification Society, or recognised Flag State for at least 5 years.

Ideally, the authorised individual will be registered with the Engineering Council as a Chartered Engineer and be member of a recognised professional body.

To express your interest please submit a Letter of Application together with details of your relevant experience by email to -

Human Resources,

Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands

PO Box 2256

Grand Cayman KY1-1107, CAYMAN ISLANDS

Tel: (345) 949-8831 Fax: (345) 949-8849

Email: Human Resources