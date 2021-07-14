Technical Recruiter

Summary: Immediate Availability



Responsible for recruiting qualified technical volunteers, developing a pool of qualified candidates in advance of need.

Description: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

EXTERNAL

Create and implement marketing strategies to attract passive and active volunteers.

Build and evaluate applicant sources by researching and contacting professional associations, trade schools, organizations and internet sites; providing information regarding Mercy Ships opportunities; establishing partnerships; making presentations; maintaining rapport.

Develop an extensive network of potential candidates via myMercy, social media, industry contacts, association memberships, and trade groups, etc.

Find qualified candidates, according to relevant job criteria, using online tools and resources, cold calls, staff/crew referrals, etc.

Promote Mercy Ships through conferences, job fairs, university events, and seminars; write event reports and follow up with leads.

Maintain routine contact with potential candidates through myMercy, vacancy notifications, newsletters, emails, phone calls, etc.

Coordinate and implement seed-planting initiatives through college career centers, academic departments and student groups.

Research advertising venues such as magazines, professional journals, and websites; developing effective ads and job postings; placing approved advertisements accordingly and monitoring their effectiveness.

Some overnight travel required.

INTERNAL

Maintain current knowledge of Mercy Ships’ departments, policies and procedures in regard to minimum commitments and requirements.

Establish, cultivate and maintain ongoing relationships with Department Heads in order to understand their recruitment needs within the context of their mission; develop and maintain a strong rapport with key leaders in the department.

Maintain ongoing relationships with Staffing and Placement Managers to ensure candidates provided are satisfactorily qualified and ensure smooth workflow.

Track and report key metrics to measure efficiency and effectiveness of recruitment activities.

Create and submit an annual general recruiting budget; maintain various recruitment documentation.

Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications, maintaining personal networks, and/or participating in professional organizations.

Research and recommend new sources and techniques for more effective recruiting.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.