Technical Recruiter
Summary: Immediate Availability
Responsible for recruiting qualified technical volunteers, developing a pool of qualified candidates in advance of need.
Description: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.
EXTERNAL
- Create and implement marketing strategies to attract passive and active volunteers.
- Build and evaluate applicant sources by researching and contacting professional associations, trade schools, organizations and internet sites; providing information regarding Mercy Ships opportunities; establishing partnerships; making presentations; maintaining rapport.
- Develop an extensive network of potential candidates via myMercy, social media, industry contacts, association memberships, and trade groups, etc.
- Find qualified candidates, according to relevant job criteria, using online tools and resources, cold calls, staff/crew referrals, etc.
- Promote Mercy Ships through conferences, job fairs, university events, and seminars; write event reports and follow up with leads.
- Maintain routine contact with potential candidates through myMercy, vacancy notifications, newsletters, emails, phone calls, etc.
- Coordinate and implement seed-planting initiatives through college career centers, academic departments and student groups.
- Research advertising venues such as magazines, professional journals, and websites; developing effective ads and job postings; placing approved advertisements accordingly and monitoring their effectiveness.
- Some overnight travel required.
INTERNAL
- Maintain current knowledge of Mercy Ships’ departments, policies and procedures in regard to minimum commitments and requirements.
- Establish, cultivate and maintain ongoing relationships with Department Heads in order to understand their recruitment needs within the context of their mission; develop and maintain a strong rapport with key leaders in the department.
- Maintain ongoing relationships with Staffing and Placement Managers to ensure candidates provided are satisfactorily qualified and ensure smooth workflow.
- Track and report key metrics to measure efficiency and effectiveness of recruitment activities.
- Create and submit an annual general recruiting budget; maintain various recruitment documentation.
- Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications, maintaining personal networks, and/or participating in professional organizations.
- Research and recommend new sources and techniques for more effective recruiting.
- Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)
The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.
- Knowledge of data mining and internet research for the purpose of finding candidates and resumes from all sources.