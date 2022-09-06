System Integration Manager - Marine & Offshore

Are you a technically experienced marine engineer with first-class relationship management skills? Then we have a challenging position, where you will thrive by providing technical solutions to changing the Marine industry standard and improving the environmental impact of the shipping industry.

On behalf of C.C.Jensen A/S, MARPRO is looking for a System Integration Manager - Marine & Offshore.

C.C.JENSEN A/S is growing fast providing solutions to keep fuels and lubes clean onboard all kinds of vessels and rigs. With engine maker approvals in place and well over 1.000 of fully proven installations already done, it is time to set the pace at full speed and therefore we look to add a System Integration Manager - Marine & Offshore to our Marine team.

We are searching for a dedicated person to boost the technology implementation in newbuildings globally. Your main task will be to work with design companies and yards globally to be implemented in their designs. We also expect you to follow up through the existing global Marine team and distribution channels to secure alignment with shipowners and yards and secure the orders.

Our technology can have a significant impact on vessel design. Your task is to identify these and create solid business cases proving the technology and changing the industry standard. Your business cases and technical solutions will be beneficial for the entire Marine team, so your task will also be to secure we all understand and are able to work with these internally in the team.

The position can be maintained remotely.

The competencies we search for are:

Professional Competencies:

Strong technical background and experience

Commercial understanding

Experienced in working with shipowners, designers and shipyards

Network in the shipping industry

Business English verbal and written

German is an advantage

Personal Characteristics:

Dedicated and ambitious

Ability to act individually, but work as part of a dedicated global team

First class relationship management skills

Enjoys working with major ambitions

Expected traveling 40+ days per year

We offer:

C.C.JENSEN A/S offers an attractive compensation package matching your skills and experience level.

We pride ourselves in having thriving employees who take initiative and offer exciting jobs with room for and expectations that the work is done properly.

We also offer attractive working conditions and a healthy work-life balance in addition to all actively working sustainably in relation to the environment, colleagues, customers and the local community.

Applications:

Please upload your application and CV in English via the apply button as soon as possible. We will take applicants in for interview on a running base and will remove the job ad once the position is filled. Note that we forward a confirmation to the email address indicated by you when you apply. Check your spam folder if you have not received this within ten minutes. All applications are handled with complete confidentiality.

The recruitment process is handled by MARPRO. Please do not hesitate to contact MARPRO on +45 5370 0995, should you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process.

About C.C.JENSEN A/S

C.C.JENSEN A/S develops and manufactures CJC® Offline Oil Filtration solutions for removal of particles, water, acidity and varnish from hydraulic, lube and gear oils and diesel fuels. By doing this we prolong the oil lifetime as it is kept free of contaminants. At the same time we avoid additional equipment wear and failures. Hereby we solve actual challenges for our customers.

All production and development take place in Denmark, in which we take great pride. We have subsidiaries and close partnerships globally who ensure that customers around the world benefit from our oil filtration solutions. We are a total of 300 employees in Denmark and our 15 subsidiaries stretching from Chile to China. We are the industry leaders in oil filtration technology and have special focus on the Marine, Wind, Power, Mining and Industry segments which provide a broad customer portfolio. We have developed our business area in recent years to not only ensuring clean oil but also monitoring and diagnosing our customers’ equipment through oil data analysis.

Besides being a family-owned company established in 1953 we are also highly driven by technology and sustainability. Since 2008 we have actively worked with reducing our environmental impact and have heavily reduced our emissions related to buildings, cars, energy, products, transport and more, making us close to CO2 neutral.