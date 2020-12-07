Senior Director Business Development – Project Sales

Torqeedo is a pioneer for electric mobility on water. As the global market leader, we develop and manufacture the most advanced electric boat drives in the world: climate-neutral and innovative. We are looking to expand our team with motivated, like-minded individuals who are excited about our brand and share our spirit in terms of the environment and innovation.

For our North American headquarters near Chicago we are currently seeking a Senior Director Business Development – Project Sales

RESPONSIBILITIES:



We are looking for an experienced Senior Director of Business Development with deep roots within the Marine Industry, who can drive immediate sales growth for our Project Sales segment. This role would focus on maximizing recreational, commercial and government opportunities with the focus on our Deep Blue product line.

The ideal candidate would leverage their existing network of marine industry contacts and creatively position Torqeedo’s eMobility systems to targeted senior management and design-team prospects.



PRINCIPAL DUTIES:

Locate and identify new business deals/relationships by contacting potential partners and strategic customers, discovering, and exploring project sales opportunities.

lose deals by coordinating requirements; developing and negotiating contracts; integrating contract requirements with business operations.

Develop relationships with prospective clients, while maintaining existing client relationship.

Lead networking opportunities and build industry relationships.

Become a subject matter expert on our solutions, processes, operations, and remain up to date on industry.

Be responsible for sales and business development initiatives: focused on new sales and business opportunities.



QUALIFICATIONS:

Excellent negotiating, communication, and interpersonal skills.

International Marketing and product development experience preferred.

Strong relationship with OEM’s, naval architects, shipping operators, shipyards, marine bureau and shipping associations is a plus.

Strong knowledge of US regulatory framework and processes including (USCG, CFR, ACP, etc).

Willing to travel as required - 50%

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Communications, or Business preferred

5-8 years’ experience in business development and/or partnerships

8-10 years’ experience in B2B sales and/or B2B Business Development

BENEFITS:

Health Insurance & Dental Insurance (premium covered 100%)

401K Plan

FSA Plan

Vacation & PTO

Parental leave policy

We look forward to receiving your application.

