Second Engineer [volunteer]

The Engine Room is the heart-beat of the ship and we know we won’t get far without our Engineering department who play a direct role in providing safe surgery on board

About the role:

The Second Engineer is in charge of Engineering Department and responsible to the Chief Engineer for the daily operation of the machinery spaces, and ensuring the Engineering Officers and Ratings are competent and fit for their daily assigned duties.



What you’ll contribute:

Carry out all lawful orders given by the Chief Engineer, including daily compliance of the Engineering Department with the Chief's standing orders

Distribute daily work assignments to the members of the Engineering Department

Ensure the proper maintenance and safe operation of all machinery, including the main engines and propulsion system, and machinery for pollution prevention defined in the MARPOL convention

Ensure the safety and cleanliness of machinery spaces

Understand the Company Safety Management System and the ship's Contingency Plan for emergency procedures

As necessary, stand as Engineering Officer of the Watch, whether at sea or in port

For this role, you’ll need:

Certificate of Competency in accordance with STCW A-III/2

Has successfully completed Crowd Management Training in accordance with STCW A- V/2-1

Has successfully completed Crisis Management and Human Behavior Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-3

Ability to speak and understand English effectively in both written and verbal forms

Have questions? Send us an email! Our technical recruiter would love to answer any questions you may

have. You can reach us at tech.recruiter.ioc@mercyships.org or our maritime recruiter

Miranda.strawbridge@mercyships.org for direct guidance on the role.