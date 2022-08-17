Second Assistant Engineer

Working Title: Second Assistant Engineer (License Held) (Repost)

Classification Title: Administrator I

Department Name: TS Golden Bear

Time Base: Full-Time

Pay Plan: 12 months

Bargaining Unit: M80 (Management/MPP)

Employment Type: MPP – this position is part of the California State University Management Personnel Plan (MPP). No tenure or permanent status can be achieved within the MPP.

Salary Range: Hiring salary is commensurate with education, experience, and licensure.

Benefits: Premium benefit package includes outstanding health, dental and vision plans; life and disability insurances; pension (CalPERS); tuition fee waiver; and 14 paid holidays per year. See our benefits website for additional information.

Application Deadline: Open until filled. A review of applications will begin Monday, August 15, 2022.

Position Summary:

The Office of Marine Programs primary mission is to support the academic departments in the education and application of knowledge in the processes associated with all aspects of the Maritime and related industry by managing and maintaining the vessel training assets. Activities associated with Marine Programs include hands on professional development of prospective Merchant Marine Officers, Facility, and Mechanical Engineers and support of course work in those areas.

Under the supervision of the Chief Engineer and First Engineer, the 2nd Assistant Engineer is responsible for maintenance, repair and upkeep of the training ship engineering equipment and spaces, supervising the training ship students, student workers and staff.

About the California State University Maritime Academy:

Established in 1929, California State University Maritime Academy, a campus of the California State University, is the only degree-granting maritime academy on the West Coast. Located on a scenic waterfront site in Vallejo, the campus serves a student population of approximately 1100 undergraduates and 50 graduate students. The campus currently offers undergraduate degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Facilities Engineering Technology, Marine Engineering Technology, Marine Transportation, Global and Maritime Studies, and Business Administration. A master’s degree in Transportation and Engineering Management is offered as well as a number of extended learning programs and courses.

Major Responsibilities:

Help plan and perform Engine and Electrical work for the maintenance and upkeep of the training ship Engineering Plant and Housing Facilities. Responsible for electrical installation and repair to USCG standards, piping system maintenance and repair, and observation and participation in safety evaluation and reporting. Works with First and Chief Engineer in maintaining accurate shipboard work order and maintenance records.

Administers vessel and equipment familiarization training for marine engineering students and supervising students during coursework under guidance of assigned instructor of record. Responsible for planning and organizing a shipboard marine laboratory facility for the training of marine engineering students.

Work with First Engineer in the preparation of parts order and repair requirements for the training ship. Work with the Chief Engineer, First Engineer, and engine officers in preparation of MARAD work requests.

Required Qualifications:

BS Degree in Marine or Mechanical Engineering or Technology

USCG 2 nd Assistant Engineer’s License – Motor unlimited

Assistant Engineer’s License – Motor unlimited STCW – 95 Endorsement

Thorough knowledge and abilities in the areas of Marine Engineering and vessel maintenance and repair. Specific areas include marine diesel engine maintenance and operations, pump operation and maintenance, marine electrical systems, refrigeration & air conditioning, and experience in operation of marine environmental equipment.

Preferred Qualifications:

USCG Chief Engineer or 1 st Assistant Engineer’s License – Motor unlimited

Assistant Engineer’s License – Motor unlimited Welding and machining experience.

Knowledge of Marine electronics.

Knowledge of Marine Automation and Control Systems.

Special Conditions: The 2nd Assistant Engineer will be required to participate in one annual training cruise of approximately 65 days as a condition of employment. The incumbent will be required to work a variety of shifts that may include working days, evenings, weekends and/or holidays. The successful candidate will be required to complete a background investigation and pre-employment physical, including a drug test, prior to beginning work. As required by federal regulations, the candidate must be able to obtain a Merchant Mariners Document issued by the United States Coast Guard. In addition, each year the incumbent must pass a pre-cruise physical and drug screening for participation in the training cruise.

Physical, Mental and Environmental Conditions:

Up to 40% of the activities involve sitting, standing, squatting, kneeling, or walking; involves lifting heavy weight objects limited to 50 pounds; may involve pushing and pulling objects within the weight limits.

Is around moving machinery

Must be able to work in confined and high places .

Ability to work and communicate in a hot, noisy environment.

Will work with fuel, lubricants, and other hazardous materials on a routine basis.

Background Check: Satisfactory completion of a background check (including a criminal records check, physical and drug screening). CSU will make a conditional offer of employment, which may be rescinded if the background check reveals disqualifying information, and/or it is discovered that the candidate knowingly withheld or falsified information. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the continued employment of a current CSU employee who was conditionally offered the position.

Mandated Reporter: The person holding this position is considered a ‘mandated reporter’ under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in CSU Executive Order 1083 revised July 21, 2017 as a condition of employment.

Designated Position: This position is a “designated position” in the California State University’s Conflict of Interest Code. The successful candidate accepting this position is required to file Conflict of Interest forms subject to the regulations of the Fair Political Practices Commission.

Eligibility to Work: Applicants must provide proof of U.S. citizenship or authorization to work in the United States within three days of the date of hire.

Title IX: Please view the Notice of Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Gender or Sex and Contact Information for Title IX Coordinator at: https://www2.calstate.edu/titleix

EEO Statement: Cal Maritime is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer. The university subscribes to all state and federal regulations and prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity/gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, age, disability, genetic information, medical condition, covered veteran status, or any other protected status. Reasonable Accommodations will be provided to applicants with qualifying disabilities who self-disclose by contacting the Benefits Coordinator at (707) 654-1146.

