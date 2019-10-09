361
Sales Executive - Inland Marine
|Sector
|Sales
|Experience required
|5+ Years
Spearhead sales of fluid handling equipment and engineered solutions to the Inland Tug & Barge Market in the US Gulf and Inland River System.
Conduct sales calls to marine vessel owner and operators; shipyards, naval architects, and other key market influencers to create new business opportunities for the company.
- Create and implement a territory business plan to achieve product sales and margin growth targets.
- Actively manage and expand existing customer relationships
- Focused direct sales efforts on new customers, prospects, and architect/marine engineering firms
- Maintain customer contact information and opportunities/reporting database in SalesForce.com.
- Act as main technical and material resource for customer base promoting the company.
- Promote and organize training and product familiarization for customers.
- Be aware of industry pricing trends and manage margins within market/customer segmentation.
- Monitor competition and competitive threats.
- Participate in key industry trade shows, conferences and associations
• Work with Materials Management group, and branch management, on forecasting requirements and needs for each product line.
- Actively seek to develop new products and service opportunities.
- Must be able to travel including periodic nights out as required by the position based on business needs.
Preferred Qualifications
• B.S. Degree in an engineering field or business related equivalent experience
• 5+ years experience, preferably in sales to the Inland Marine Industry
• Ability to travel extensively
• Excellent communication skills, written and oral