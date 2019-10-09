Sales Executive - Inland Marine

2019-10-09

Sector Sales Experience required 5+ Years

Spearhead sales of fluid handling equipment and engineered solutions to the Inland Tug & Barge Market in the US Gulf and Inland River System.

Conduct sales calls to marine vessel owner and operators; shipyards, naval architects, and other key market influencers to create new business opportunities for the company.

Create and implement a territory business plan to achieve product sales and margin growth targets.

Actively manage and expand existing customer relationships

Focused direct sales efforts on new customers, prospects, and architect/marine engineering firms

Maintain customer contact information and opportunities/reporting database in SalesForce.com.

Act as main technical and material resource for customer base promoting the company.

Promote and organize training and product familiarization for customers.

Be aware of industry pricing trends and manage margins within market/customer segmentation.

Monitor competition and competitive threats.

Participate in key industry trade shows, conferences and associations

• Work with Materials Management group, and branch management, on forecasting requirements and needs for each product line. Actively seek to develop new products and service opportunities.

Must be able to travel including periodic nights out as required by the position based on business needs.

Preferred Qualifications

• B.S. Degree in an engineering field or business related equivalent experience

• 5+ years experience, preferably in sales to the Inland Marine Industry

• Ability to travel extensively

• Excellent communication skills, written and oral