Sales Executive - Inland Marine

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-09 11:24:09

Sector Sales
Experience required 5+ Years
Spearhead sales of fluid handling equipment and engineered solutions to the Inland Tug & Barge Market in the US Gulf and Inland River System.  

 

Conduct sales calls to marine vessel owner and operators; shipyards, naval architects, and other key market influencers to create new business opportunities for the company.

 

  • Create and implement a territory business plan to achieve product sales and margin growth targets.
  • Actively manage and expand existing customer relationships
  • Focused direct sales efforts on new customers, prospects, and architect/marine engineering firms
  • Maintain customer contact information and opportunities/reporting database in SalesForce.com.
  • Act as main technical and material resource for customer base promoting the company.
  • Promote and organize training and product familiarization for customers.
  • Be aware of industry pricing trends and manage margins within market/customer segmentation.
  • Monitor competition and competitive threats.
  • Participate in key industry trade shows, conferences and associations
    • Work with Materials Management group, and branch management, on forecasting requirements and needs for each product line.
  • Actively seek to develop new products and service opportunities.
  • Must be able to travel including periodic nights out as required by the position based on business needs.

 

Preferred Qualifications
• B.S. Degree in an engineering field or business related equivalent experience
• 5+ years experience, preferably in sales to the Inland Marine Industry
• Ability to travel extensively
• Excellent communication skills, written and oral