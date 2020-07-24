Sales Engineer - Electrical Solutions

Seattle WA

Provide sales and marketing support as assigned to meet area goals. This activity will be done using all principles of good salesmanship, including personal client visits, telephone selling, group presentations, territory and account management plus participation in technical and professional associations. Responsible for developing complete proposals services in conjunction with the Operations Department staff and Corporate staff.

Requirements

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES, include the following, other duties may be assigned.

- Sales: Consistently meets overall area sales goals. Makes regular sales calls on existing accounts and establish contact and develop relationships with new accounts. Make effective customer presentations, proposal pricing is accurate and technically correct. This may include walk-through customer sites, and field visits.

- Marketing Support: Promote Company image throughout the industry. Implement area marketing plan on a monthly basis. Assist corporate needs in new service assessments, marketing research and literature development.

- Public Relations: Promote sales through active participation in trade shows and professional societies. Give effective presentations at customer events or professional society meetings.

- Support to Management: Actively participate in internal meetings. Assist in the development of the area sales and marketing plan. Bring input and new ideas on Sales and Marketing activities.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:

- Graduate engineer (BSEE) and two years of similar work

OR Graduate of electrical technical school or equivalent, and five years of similar work

OR High school diploma or equivalent and eight years of similar work.

- Valid Driver’s License required.





Must be able to:

- Provide intensity and commitment in daily activities

- Have ability to work towards a personal "Best in Class" standard

- Have ability to execute decisions with speed and conviction

- Demonstrate total commitment to outstanding customer service, developing a loyal customer base

- Work under pressure, meet deadlines and be flexible in working on multiple tasks simultaneously

Accountabilities:

- Willing to work flexible hours, weekends, some overnight travel to cover sales territory.

- Identifies current and future customer service requirements by establishing personal rapport with potential and actual customers and other persons in a position to understand service requirements. Provides product, service, or equipment technical and engineering information by answering questions and requests.

- Establishes new accounts and services accounts by identifying potential customers; planning and organizing sales call schedule.

- Prepares sales engineering reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing sales information and engineering and application trends.

- Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.

- Contributes to sales engineering effectiveness by identifying short-term and long-range issues that must be addressed; providing information and commentary pertinent to deliberations; recommending options and courses of action; implementing directives.

- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

ENVIRONMENTAL JOB REQUIREMENTS AND WORKING CONDITIONS:

The work environment and physical working characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform these essential functions:

- Regularly required to sit, stand, walk, use hands and fingers, talk and hear.

- Required to sit and work at computer.

- Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision and the ability to adjust focus.

- Conduct walk-throughs of construction sites and work in and around electrical equipment.