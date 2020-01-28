97
Purser

By The Maritime Executive 01-28-2020

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:

  • Ensure accurate lists of crew and passengers are maintained and available to the Master, the Company, and relevant authorities
  • Maintain emergency Muster Lists, as directed by the Master and his officers
  • Supervise the Receptionists in their daily duties; ensure each Receptionist is properly trained and familiar with essential duties before working independently
  • Liaise with ship's agent and Customs and Immigration officials regarding ship's business, including but not limited to:
    • port arrival and departure declarations
    • clearance of intermittent stores shipments
    • changes in status of crew members and passengers who embark and disembark
  • Assist crew as possible with information about travel to and from the ship, including facilitating liaison with relevant embassies and/or consulates for visas
  • Knowledge of the Company Safety Management System as it applies to responsibilities involved in this position
  • Other duties as assigned

Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:

  • Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values
  • Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity and demonstrate accountability
  • Able to live in and contribute to community life, requiring stable and healthy interpersonal skills
  • Has successfully completed Crowd Management Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1
  • Training in Crisis Management and Human Behavior in accordance with STCW A-V/2-3, is preferred but not required
  • Training in BT in accordance with STCW A-VI/1-1 through 1-4, is preferred but not required
  • Ability to communicate proficiently in English in both written and verbal forms
  • Full, clean driving license is preferred. May be expected to drive as part of departmental responsibilities

Education and Experience

The requirements listed below are representative of the education and/or experience required:

  • Successful completion of Mercy Ships Onboarding program will be required
  • High school diploma or general education degree (GED); or one to three months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience