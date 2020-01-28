Purser

By The Maritime Executive 01-28-2020 05:05:03

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:

Ensure accurate lists of crew and passengers are maintained and available to the Master, the Company, and relevant authorities

Maintain emergency Muster Lists, as directed by the Master and his officers

Supervise the Receptionists in their daily duties; ensure each Receptionist is properly trained and familiar with essential duties before working independently

Liaise with ship's agent and Customs and Immigration officials regarding ship's business, including but not limited to: port arrival and departure declarations clearance of intermittent stores shipments changes in status of crew members and passengers who embark and disembark

Assist crew as possible with information about travel to and from the ship, including facilitating liaison with relevant embassies and/or consulates for visas

Knowledge of the Company Safety Management System as it applies to responsibilities involved in this position

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:

Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values

Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity and demonstrate accountability

Able to live in and contribute to community life, requiring stable and healthy interpersonal skills

Has successfully completed Crowd Management Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1

Training in Crisis Management and Human Behavior in accordance with STCW A-V/2-3, is preferred but not required

Training in BT in accordance with STCW A-VI/1-1 through 1-4, is preferred but not required

Ability to communicate proficiently in English in both written and verbal forms

Full, clean driving license is preferred. May be expected to drive as part of departmental responsibilities

Education and Experience

The requirements listed below are representative of the education and/or experience required: