Project Manager – Gulf Coast

Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) is seeking an experienced project manager to join its team of professionals. EBDG is an employee-owned firm providing unparalleled naval architecture, marine engineering and production support services on behalf of owners, operators, and shipyards across the country.

The candidate who fills this role will lead project teams in the development of the modification and support of existing vessels. This individual may also provide leadership in project management practice, personnel and standards development. Work will primarily be in our Covington, LA office with frequent travel for client meetings and physically demanding inspections aboard ships and in shipyards. Our team-based approach empowers staff to work both independently and as part of an interdisciplinary group. The successful candidate will be working closely with a team of experienced naval architects, marine engineers, electrical engineers and marine designers and have the opportunity to manage relationships with existing clients as well as actively pursue new opportunities with potential clients.

The ideal candidate will meet the following requirements:

More than five years of experience in commercial design, operation or construction in addition to an engineering or related degree. A Master's Degree is a plus but not a requirement.

A professional engineer’s license or on track to obtain a professional engineer’s license is preferred.

Three or more years of experience as a project manager. CAPM or PMP certification is a plus. Once hired work toward and obtaining PMP certification is expected.

Experience managing a technical team for completion of a complex vessel design from initial concept through detailed design for production.

Thorough familiarity with SOLAS, USCG-inspected vessel regulations and ABS/DNV class rules.

Experience supporting common shipyard activities such as dry dockings, repairs, stability tests and vessel inspections.

Experience developing detailed project proposals and budgets.

Experience negotiating engineering and contractual issues.

Experience developing construction cost estimates and evaluation of shipyard change proposals.

Experience with large ferries, fishing vessels, tug and passenger vessel design is a plus.

Proficiency with MS Office software including MS Project.

An ability to travel with little notice is a must for this position. The successful candidate will have excellent writing and oral communication skills. Writing reports and contract specifications is required. Must be a self-starter.

This is a permanent position at EBDG.

Along with competitive salary, EBDG offers full benefits and a culture of innovation and involvement. We believe that investing in our employees is paramount so we offer the following:

Training and mentoring programs to support our staff's goals and objectives

Open Book Management

Strong support for continuing education and training

As an employee-owned company future ownership opportunity may be available

Send resumes in confidence to careers@ebdg.com. No second party referrals or contact, please. Proof of eligibility to work in the USA is a requirement.

Elliott Bay Design Group LLC is an equal opportunity employer committed to a culturally diverse workforce.