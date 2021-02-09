Project Manager
Job Summary:
Located in Beautiful Savannah, GA, Wide Effect has an immediate opening for a Project Manager. This is an opportunity to be a part of a world class that has a long history of maritime tradition.
The Project Manager is responsible for the overall supervision of a superyacht major yacht refit including the project plan, budget, third-party negotiations and documentation. This is an all-encompassing position that requires excellent management, strong communication, advanced IT and leadership skills.
Benefits
- Health
- Paid Time Off
- Dental
- 401k
- Relocation Assistance of $1500.00 per month for your first 4 months of employment
Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- A strong understanding of maritime industry standards and engineering systems is necessary to succeed.
- Strong candidates often have experience in senior roles aboard yachts as the captain or chief engineer.
- This role works closely with the Yacht Owner, Management company, or captain to ensure their vision for the project is fulfilled on-time and within budget.
Required Skills / Qualifications:
- Define the scope of work, owners/shipyards requirements and project goals.
- Identify work required to achieve yacht goals.
- Prepare timelines of key construction milestones.
- Identify resources required to achieve milestones.
- Track and report project progress.
- Plan and manage resources.
- Manage client communications.
- Manage superyacht quality.
- Manage changes to superyacht designs and its effect on timeline and budget.
- Ensure project goals are met.
Education / Experience:
- BSc in Engineering, preferably in Marine, Naval Architecture/Engineering (Shipbuilding).
- 3+ Years of experience in a shipyard as a Project Manager.
- 10 Years Marine Industry experience is required.
- Excellent Communication skills including English.
- Must have superyacht knowledge, preferably with a technical, new-build, engineering or refit background.
- This is a great opportunity to join a dynamic team and work closely with crew, owners and shipyard staff to deliver a first-class service and ensure all projects are delivered to the highest standards.
- All applicants must have previous experience in working on a Yacht.
Compensation: $75,000.00