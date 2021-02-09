Project Manager

Job Summary:

Located in Beautiful Savannah, GA, Wide Effect has an immediate opening for a Project Manager. This is an opportunity to be a part of a world class that has a long history of maritime tradition.

The Project Manager is responsible for the overall supervision of a superyacht major yacht refit including the project plan, budget, third-party negotiations and documentation. This is an all-encompassing position that requires excellent management, strong communication, advanced IT and leadership skills.

Benefits

Health

Paid Time Off

Dental

401k

Relocation Assistance of $1500.00 per month for your first 4 months of employment

Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to:

A strong understanding of maritime industry standards and engineering systems is necessary to succeed.

Strong candidates often have experience in senior roles aboard yachts as the captain or chief engineer.

This role works closely with the Yacht Owner, Management company, or captain to ensure their vision for the project is fulfilled on-time and within budget.

Required Skills / Qualifications:

Define the scope of work, owners/shipyards requirements and project goals.

Identify work required to achieve yacht goals.

Prepare timelines of key construction milestones.

Identify resources required to achieve milestones.

Track and report project progress.

Plan and manage resources.

Manage client communications.

Manage superyacht quality.

Manage changes to superyacht designs and its effect on timeline and budget.

Ensure project goals are met.

Education / Experience:

BSc in Engineering, preferably in Marine, Naval Architecture/Engineering (Shipbuilding).

3+ Years of experience in a shipyard as a Project Manager.

10 Years Marine Industry experience is required.

Excellent Communication skills including English.

Must have superyacht knowledge, preferably with a technical, new-build, engineering or refit background.

This is a great opportunity to join a dynamic team and work closely with crew, owners and shipyard staff to deliver a first-class service and ensure all projects are delivered to the highest standards.

All applicants must have previous experience in working on a Yacht.



Compensation: $75,000.00