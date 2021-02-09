196
Project Manager

By The Maritime Executive 02-09-2021 10:07:45

Job Summary:

Located in Beautiful Savannah, GA, Wide Effect has an immediate opening for a Project Manager. This is an opportunity to be a part of a world class that has a long history of maritime tradition.

The Project Manager is responsible for the overall supervision of a superyacht major yacht refit including the project plan, budget, third-party negotiations and documentation. This is an all-encompassing position that requires excellent management, strong communication, advanced IT and leadership skills.

Benefits

  • Health
  • Paid Time Off
  • Dental
  • 401k
  • Relocation Assistance of $1500.00 per month for your first 4 months of employment

Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • A strong understanding of maritime industry standards and engineering systems is necessary to succeed.
  • Strong candidates often have experience in senior roles aboard yachts as the captain or chief engineer.
  • This role works closely with the Yacht Owner, Management company, or captain to ensure their vision for the project is fulfilled on-time and within budget.

Required Skills / Qualifications:

  • Define the scope of work, owners/shipyards requirements and project goals.
  • Identify work required to achieve yacht goals.
  • Prepare timelines of key construction milestones.
  • Identify resources required to achieve milestones.
  • Track and report project progress.
  • Plan and manage resources.
  • Manage client communications.
  • Manage superyacht quality.
  • Manage changes to superyacht designs and its effect on timeline and budget.
  • Ensure project goals are met.

Education / Experience:

  • BSc in Engineering, preferably in Marine, Naval Architecture/Engineering (Shipbuilding).
  • 3+ Years of experience in a shipyard as a Project Manager.
  • 10 Years Marine Industry experience is required.
  • Excellent Communication skills including English.
  • Must have superyacht knowledge, preferably with a technical, new-build, engineering or refit background.
  • This is a great opportunity to join a dynamic team and work closely with crew, owners and shipyard staff to deliver a first-class service and ensure all projects are delivered to the highest standards.
  • All applicants must have previous experience in working on a Yacht.


Compensation: $75,000.00

 