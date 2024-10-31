President - Maine Maritime Academy

The Maine Maritime Academy (MMA) Board of Trustees seeks the institution’s 16th President, a visionary leader ready to lead the institution forward. This exciting and dynamic role will uphold and enhance MMA’s status as a premier global maritime academy that is committed to academic and industry excellence. More detailed information about the position, the institution, and the desired attributes may be found by following this link to the full prospectus.

The Position: The next MMA President will have the unique opportunity to shape the future of maritime education and navigate the institution through the changing landscapes of higher education and the maritime industry. Collaborating closely with the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumni, and the community, the President will develop strategies that affirm MMA’s future success. Building on MMA’s “hands-on, minds-on” approach that has served the institution for more than 80 years, the President will continue to ensure a top-tier return on investment for students. Through strategic industry partnerships, the President will position MMA at the forefront of global maritime education and workforce development.

Qualifications: The ideal candidate will unify diverse groups with a forward-thinking vision that respects MMA’s traditions. Key attributes include strategic thinking; an understanding of academia and academic governance; a collaborative and inclusive leadership style, with a commitment to a positive culture; an entrepreneurial spirit; and financial acumen. They will possess extensive maritime or maritime-relevant experience, demonstrated management and team building skills, and the ability to build trust and transparency among stakeholders. Additional key attributes will include excellent communications skills; the ability to align with the MMA Board and engage with local, Maine, and national leaders, including government officials; and experience with fundraising. A Ph.D. or terminal degree, or significant, high-level experience in industry, military, or government is welcomed.

The Institution: MMA is one of six state maritime colleges in the United States and one of Maine’s public institutions of higher learning. The school is renowned for excellence and is nationally ranked for student return on investment. MMA offers regimented and independent majors serving merchant marine, military, oceanographic research, engineering, and international trade sectors. With 875 undergraduates and graduate students, 290 dedicated faculty and staff, and highly specialized areas of study, it is a critical state and national asset. MMA is poised to receive a new $300 million federally funded training vessel in 2025, positioning the institution for transformative growth. This new National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) will enhance academic and training, complemented by more than $140 million in waterfront and residence hall upgrades—the largest capital projects in the Academy’s history.

MMA provides undergraduate degrees in engineering, international business and logistics, marine sciences, and marine transportation as well as graduate degrees in international logistics and maritime management. The Academy also offers professional development and Standards of Training Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) training opportunities through its Center for Professional Mariner Development (CPMD), located in nearby Bucksport, Maine. New partnerships with Bath Iron Works and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard bolster workforce development. MMA is consistently recognized for providing a high-value education by organizations such as the Brookings Institution, U.S. News and World Report, and Money Magazine. In 2019, a Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce report, “Ranking ROI Of 4,500 US Colleges And Universities,” placed Maine Maritime Academy among the top ten schools. For more information, please visit mainemaritime.edu.

Location: Located in Castine, Maine, MMA is situated on a picturesque peninsula in Penobscot Bay with deepwater access, year-round outdoor recreation activities, and a vibrant local arts and culture community. MMA is close to Bangor as well as near to Acadia National Park, Baxter State Park, and the Appalachian Trail. Castine has a rich history and is one of the oldest European-settled towns in North America. Before 1613, the area was home to several nations of Native Americans. Visitors to Castine are often impressed by the beautiful and well-preserved Georgian and Federal style homes. MMA’s upcoming new training ship and the historic schooner Bowdoin are powerful reminders of Castine’s seafaring heritage. The town provides essential amenities including a bakery, bank, bookstore, general store, art galleries, and two inns to welcome visitors. The summer season is busy with events, an active waterfront, golf, sailing, kayaking, and other pursuits. The town also has its own health center, elementary school, and daycare. Additional information about Castine can be found here.

Compensation Package: $250,000 - $280,000 and a presidential residence on campus.

Application: Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to RPA Inc. at [email protected]. For a confidential discussion or to make a nomination, please contact Kira Heath, Search Manager, Isaac Karaffa, Vice President and Senior Consultant, or Dana John Cohick, President, at the email address listed above. Candidate review begins on November 18, 2024, with first-round interviews to follow.

Maine Maritime Academy is an equal opportunity employer committed to inclusion and diversity. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, religion, sex, pregnancy, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, national origin, ethnicity, ancestry, marital status, disability, age, genetic information, veteran status, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, and local laws.

