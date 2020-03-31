Port Engineer: Anchorage, Alaska

By The Maritime Executive 03-31-2020 12:57:45

This job role is responsible for making sure mechanical and electrical machinery is frequently serviced and properly maintained. Will also be required to be responsible for the maintenance and modifications of vessels.

Duties:

• Oversees and manages all vessel engineers and shore-based marine mechanics

• Ensures state, federal, and class applicable rules & regulations

• Manage inspections on systems and equipment within the vessel and provide technical support.

• Troubleshoot system issues and schedule the supervised repairs if needed

• Provide the team and management with status reports

• Evaluates and adjust the budget and bid packages

• Manage the change out of equipment and designs for projects in the future.

• Frequent travel

• Train engineers when needed

If you are in the market to hire for your company, please contact a consultant at Core Group Resources for a free job order consultation. james@coregroupresources.com