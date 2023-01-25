Port Engineer

Job Summary:

This job role is responsible for managing the day-to-day maintenance and repair of vessels while controlling cost and budget.

Duties:

- Perform technical troubleshooting

- Ensure engineering support for vessels

- Maintain a record of all maintenance performed and how long it took to complete

- Oversee the budget and purchasing of services and parts needed

- Enforce safety features and procedures

Qualifications:

- Must have at least 5 years of experience in the maritime industry

- Driver’s license

- USCG engineer’s license

- DDE license preferred