Port Engineer
Core Group Resources is Americas leading recruitment company. Founded by a service academy graduate who has offshore experience, Core Group Resources expertise is unmatched in the marine offshore market, finance, IT, renewables, & non-profit for executive search, staffing, and expertise identification. For more information contact us at 281 347 4700. We are currently in the market for the following:
Port Engineer
Job Summary:
This job role is responsible for managing the day-to-day maintenance and repair of vessels while controlling cost and budget.
Duties:
- Perform technical troubleshooting
- Ensure engineering support for vessels
- Maintain a record of all maintenance performed and how long it took to complete
- Oversee the budget and purchasing of services and parts needed
- Enforce safety features and procedures
Qualifications:
- Must have at least 5 years of experience in the maritime industry
- Driver’s license
- USCG engineer’s license
- DDE license preferred