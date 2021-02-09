Port Captain - Houston, Texas

By The Maritime Executive 02-09-2021 05:28:31

A large international tanker owner is looking for an experienced Port Captain to join their team in Houston. In this role, you will leverage your time at sea as a C/M or Master on tankers to ensure that daily vessel operations are conducted in a safe and reliable manner. We are looking for someone with the following:

Bachelors Degree, Maritime Academy preferred

Sailed C/M or Master, preference for sailing time on tankers

3+ years of shoreside experience in a marine superintendent/port captain role with a tanker owner

Solid understanding and experience of day to day tanker ops, safety, incident investigation, crew welfare

Technical understanding of tanker/cargo operations, experience working through oil major vettings

Experience working with and strong relationships with the USCG a plus

Must be authorized to work in the US at this time, no Visa or sponsorship at this time

In return for the above, our client will offer a generous base salary, potential for annual bonus, excellent benefits and paid vacation. This is a great opportunity to join a progressive tanker company and make an immediate impact in the daily operations of their modern fleet.