Operations Services Manager Fort Lauderdale FL

Responsible for managing, and supervising the Estimator/Purchaser, Field Service Engineers, Field Service Technicians, Hydraulic Technicians, Welder/Fabricators and Machinist. The Operations Services Manager is accountable and responsible for all engineering and technical services that the projects provide. Position will schedule, plan, forecast, resource and manage all the technical activities to assure project accuracy and quality from conception to completion. Oversees quality control and assurance of the company’s engineering/technical services and provides engineering solutions to marine and industrial clientele in conjunction with the Technical Project/Sales Manager.

Oversees safety programs to assure safety compliance. Also assures shop facilities and equipment are maintained in a safe and orderly fashion, at all times. As a member of the the leadership team, this position will provide guidance to solve technical problems and provide technical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery in accordance with the customer’s service requirements for the industrial and maritime industries.

Job Related Competencies Mechanical Aptitude Strong Verbal/Written Communication Skills Proven Project Management Skills Well Developed Interpersonal and Management Skills Strong Organizational Skills Analytical and Problem- Solving Skills Quality Assurance Management Strong Decision Making and Delegation Skills Safety Program Administration

Essential Job Functions

• Adhere to OSHA Safety Standards – Safety is #1

• Manage and provide leadership to the engineering, technical services, shop teams and Estimator/Purchaser.

• Advise service repair issues and resolutions to President, and/or Technical Projects/Sales Manager, direct reports and administrative support team that are involved in projects.

• Must perform hands-on service repair to solve mechanical problems as needed.

• Oversees maintenance and inventory of equipment at both shops, with a daily walk-thru of CS-4 and a weekly walk-thru of Main Shop.

• Establish and monitor billable hours for service and shop team daily.

• Participate in the recruitment selection, training of new employees in coordination with the Technical Project/Sales Manager.

• Monitors employee turnover and implements program and activities to sustain positive employee morale.

• Manage scheduled project hours and keep the service team on time and budget. Direct and hold accountable service/shop teams to minimize deviations from estimated project/job hours

• Timely Coordinate with Business Operations Support/Specialist and/or Technical Projects/Sales Manager, to assure that project(s) estimate is achieved, for appropriate follow-up with clients.

• Apply mechanical/engineering theory, practice, and principles to perform root cause failure analysis, proactively to prevent service failures

• Review prepared service report CFR’s per service teams before sending to clients. At certain times, Operations Services Manager will need to review and revise written reports for accuracy, in conjunction with Technical Projects/Sales Manager.

• Maintain timely ongoing contact and communications with clients to assure quality service delivery.

• Perform other duties as assigned.

Minimum Requirements

• Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical or Marine Engineering preferred.

• Qualified candidates must have a minimum of 7 years of experience in marine services industry

• Must have 3 to 5 years Project Manager experience

• Must have 3 years of experience managing a marine service team

• 3 to 5 years Safety Program Administration experience required

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

• Evaluate, organize and prioritize workload within a schedule

• Comprehensive knowledge of relevant class society/regulations. Comprehensive knowledge of OSHA safety standards.

• Has an understanding of structural basics, including: Rigging, Welding, Erection and reinforcements.

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills. Strong mechanical aptitude.

• Demonstrated strong work ethic and ability to work well on a team – Lead by example.

• Ability to remain calm under pressure.

• Strong, positive verbal and written communication.

• Maintain a professional, well-kept, clean, well groomed, appearance.

• Willingness to work overtime and weekends as needed.

• Ability to travel domestically and internationally (passport required).

• Have and maintain a clean driving record.

• Can push, pull, lift 50 lbs and climb stairs/ladders on yachts and ships.

• Handling and Moving Objects — Using hands and arms in handling, installing, positioning, and moving. materials, and manipulating things. At times, very tight, confined and enclosed spaces and warm to hot working areas are necessary.

• Must be proactive in furthering industry knowledge through research and reading.

• Maintain professional knowledge by attending educational workshops or researching new ways of doing job duties:

§ Reviews professional publications

§ Establishes personal networks

§ Gets involved with at least two of the company’s professional memberships, such as:

SNAME, PEA, USSA, MIASF, IYBA, SFMA

Computer Skills

•Computer proficiency in Windows, Microsoft Applications, QuickBooks and T-Sheets

Licenses/Certificates

•Legally eligible to work in United States.

•Requires a valid Florida driver’s license and a clean driving record