Maritime News Writer/Editor
|Sector
|Maritime
|Experience required
|Yes
Join the Maritime Executive News Team!
Preferred Location: Europe, Oceania, Asia
Looking for an experienced writer for maritime news team to scour the world for maritime and marine news. Must be able to demonstrate technological competency and be able to work in an online environment. Duties include creating, sourcing, researching, and editing news on a daily basis. Must have strong writing and organizational skills. Part-time position with tasks provided daily. Please send three editorial writing samples along with a resume to tonymunoz@maritime-executive.com and zcorraliza@maritime-executive.com