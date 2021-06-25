Maritime Accounts and Tariffs Manager

Salary Range: $9,790 to $12,970 / mo. DOE

($117,480 - $155,640 annually)

Are you a superstar looking for an excellent opportunity in logistics working for one of the fastest growing ports on the West Coast? The Port of Stockton has an opening for a Maritime Accounts and Tariffs Manager who will be a transformational catalyst in a thriving global industry. The ideal candidate must be experienced in all aspects of intermodal transportation delivery models with the ability to lead and develop a diverse staff of employees. Understanding of the maritime industry is highly desirable. Ability to meet customer objectives, anticipate expectations and increase sales efficiencies will be the keys to success in this position. Incumbent must be dialed in to the “Voice of the Customer”. Position will be responsible for ensuring pricing and service offerings meet customer needs while aligning with Port business requirements; providing optimal customer service through collaboration with internal stakeholders, and performing competitive analysis within the industry. The Maritime and Accounts Manager will also oversee and manage the maritime billing, rail billing and claims processes; the maintenance of tariffs; and the work of assigned department staff to ensure a high level of accuracy and customer satisfaction.

Requirements: Equivalent to graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor's degree in business administration, international business, logistics, economics, marketing, finance or a closely related field and at least four (4) years of progressively responsible professional experience involving operations, logistics, transportation, warehousing and distribution and/or supply chain management. At least two (2) years of experience must have been at the supervisory and/or management level or above overseeing direct reports. Experience within the maritime industry is preferred. Experience in a public agency setting is a plus.

How to apply: Visit the Port of Stockton’s website at www.portofstockton.com/careers to view full job description and complete an online application. For additional information, please contact the Human Resources Department at 209-946-0246.