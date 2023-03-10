Marine Technician - HATECKE
This job is paid competitively depending on your level of experience.
Applicants will need to acquire a TWIC Card (if not already in possession of one) which is subject to a background check.
Experience will be acquired on the job; general technical skills are required.
Our employees’ input is greatly appreciated and rewarded when it optimizes our business functions. The company has a dynamic culture, with a results-driven approach, we focus on getting the job done in a cost-effective manner while offering the highest quality to our clients.
The work functions are as follows:
- Annual & 5 year inspections
- Lifeboat and davit maintenance & repairs
- Installation of spare parts
- Water bag load testing-Dry-dock work
- Lifeboat refurbishment / Painting / Polishing
- The following skills would be necessary:
- Technical Proficiency / Mechanical Experience
- Willingness to travel / Work weekends
- Proficiency in the English Language
- Self-Motivated
- Work authorization / Travel credentials
Please do not apply if you are unable to travel, have no prior marine / mechanical experience, or are unable to pass a background check.