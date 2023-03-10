130
Views

Marine Technician - HATECKE

image

Published Mar 10, 2023 4:13 PM by The Maritime Executive

APPLY

This job is paid competitively depending on your level of experience. 

Applicants will need to acquire a TWIC Card (if not already in possession of one) which is subject to a background check. 

Experience will be acquired on the job; general technical skills are required.

Our employees’ input is greatly appreciated and rewarded when it optimizes our business functions. The company has a dynamic culture, with a results-driven approach, we focus on getting the job done in a cost-effective manner while offering the highest quality to our clients.

The work functions are as follows:

  • Annual & 5 year inspections
  • Lifeboat and davit maintenance & repairs
  • Installation of spare parts
  • Water bag load testing-Dry-dock work
  • Lifeboat refurbishment / Painting / Polishing
  • The following skills would be necessary:
  • Technical Proficiency / Mechanical Experience
  • Willingness to travel / Work weekends
  • Proficiency in the English Language
  • Self-Motivated
  • Work authorization / Travel credentials

Please do not apply if you are unable to travel, have no prior marine / mechanical experience, or are unable to pass a background check.