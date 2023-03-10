Marine Technician - HATECKE

This job is paid competitively depending on your level of experience.

Applicants will need to acquire a TWIC Card (if not already in possession of one) which is subject to a background check.

Experience will be acquired on the job; general technical skills are required.

Our employees’ input is greatly appreciated and rewarded when it optimizes our business functions. The company has a dynamic culture, with a results-driven approach, we focus on getting the job done in a cost-effective manner while offering the highest quality to our clients.

The work functions are as follows:

Annual & 5 year inspections

Lifeboat and davit maintenance & repairs

Installation of spare parts

Water bag load testing-Dry-dock work

Lifeboat refurbishment / Painting / Polishing

The following skills would be necessary:

Technical Proficiency / Mechanical Experience

Willingness to travel / Work weekends

Proficiency in the English Language

Self-Motivated

Work authorization / Travel credentials

Please do not apply if you are unable to travel, have no prior marine / mechanical experience, or are unable to pass a background check.