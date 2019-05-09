Marine Safety Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION

Intermediary to the Company’s overall HSSEQ strategy, consistent with the Company’s mission, strategy, and core values. Monitor and verify the conformance of vessel operations with all company policies and the documented management system. Liaise and coordinate with the Head of HSSEQ and / or DPA to identify any potential deviations and to provide guidance and support for the effective implementation of corrective actions on board the vessels.



JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Support the Head of HSSEQ in ensuring that the Company’s “Safety Management System” is effectively implemented, understood, maintained, and continuously improved and remains in compliance with and certified by recognized authorities.

Support the Vessel Technical Superintendents and Vessel Operators on day-to-day matters to ensure an uninterrupted safe & secure operation of the vessel with respect to Cargo, Navigation, and Loss Prevention matters.

When directed, perform internal ISM / ISPS audits and report findings according to Company’s Safety Management System

Work in coordination with the company’s Marine auditors to problem solve HSSEQ related issues.

When directed, perform 3rd Party audits of Crewing agencies, suppliers, etc.

Support the development of training materials for use on board vessels.

Perform training on board vessels, related to audit findings, HSSEQ campaigns, results of PSC inspections, results of flag inspections, ensuring that the appropriate procedures are followed and the corrective actions are taken.

Support the Head of HSSEQ in development of training materials for use on board vessels.

Act as a resource to vessel Masters and Deck Officers for marine technical matters relating to Safety, Fire Fighting, Navigation and Voyage Planning, Cargo Operations, Stability and Stress Calculations, Communications, and Emergency Response.

Participate in vessel take-over or delivery to/from the Company Fleet and support special projects as requested.

Assist with incident investigations, the close-out of non-conformities, and other audit findings.

Develop and draft new HSSEQ procedures, forms or other documentation as required.

Maintenance of Health, Safety, Security, Environmental and statistics and Key Performance Indicators (KPI).

Keep up-to-date with relevant legislation and standards related to the Maritime Industry.

Support Chartering, Operation, and Technical Departments with HSSEQ related matters.

Support in managing and optimizing the company’s Safety Management System according to the ISM Code.

Support SMMS and Q88 activities in relation to vessel certificates.

Ensure Rightship database is kept up to date with vessel details, investigations and inspections.

Other duties as assigned.



COMPETENCIES

Knowledge (HSSEQ) - Working knowledge of Auditing, Behavioral Safety Systems, Risk Analysis, Emergency Response, Incident Command, Incident Investigation, Injury Case Management, Safe Working Practices, international maritime regulations, flag state, and classification society regulations.

Knowledge (Marine Superintendent) – Expert knowledge of dry bulk cargo operations and handling, cargo securing, ballast handling, hold cleaning and maintenance, hatch cover maintenance, vessel topside maintenance, rigging and line handling, lifting gear, Navigation and Voyage Planning, Cargo Operations, Stability and Stress Calculations.

Analytical - Synthesizes complex or diverse information; Collects and researches data; Uses intuition and experience to complement data.

Problem Solving - Identifies and resolves problems in a timely manner. Works well in group problem solving situations; Uses reason even when dealing with emotional topics.

Technical Skills - Shares expertise with others.

Interpersonal Skills - Focuses on solving conflict, not blaming; Maintains confidentiality; Listens to others without interrupting; Keeps emotions under control; Remains open to others' ideas and tries new things.

Communication- written, oral and presentational skills to communicate effectively with non- finance people.

Teamwork - Exhibits objectivity and openness to others' views; Contributes to building a positive team spirit; Able to build morale and group commitments to goals and objectives; Supports everyone's efforts to succeed.

Quality Management - Looks for ways to improve and promote quality; Demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness.

Business Acumen - Understands business implications of decisions, as well as.

Cost Consciousness - Works within approved budget; Develops and implements cost saving measures; Conserves organizational resources.

Ethics - Treats people with respect; Keeps commitments; Works with integrity and ethically; Upholds organizational values.

Organizational Support - Follows policies and procedures; Completes administrative tasks correctly and on time.

Demonstrates persistence and overcomes obstacles; Takes calculated risks to accomplish goals.

Planning/Organizing - Prioritizes and plans work activities; Uses time efficiently; Plans for additional resources; Sets goals and objectives; Organizes or schedules other people and their tasks.

Dependability - Follows instructions, responds to management direction; Takes responsibility for own actions; Keeps commitments; Commits to long hours of work when necessary to reach goals.



EDUCATION AND REQUIREMENTS

Acceptable technical and educational experienced as approved by executive management which may include the following:

Academic Degree in a related field.

Proficient in MS Office and Excel.

Sound knowledge of shipping industry legislation and industry standards

SMS Auditor Training & experience

Must be able to work legally in the United States. Successful applicants will be asked to undergo a background check and pre-employment drug screen. Must possess a valid Driver's License, TWIC Card, and a Passport that allows International Travel.