Marine Project Coordinator
Summary: The Marine Project Coordinator is responsible for the tactical and logistical coordination of marine projects on board Company vessels.
Description:
Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:
- Communicate with other departments within the organization to identify and clearly define project requirements, scope, and objectives.
- Coordinate projects for multiple ships operating concurrently on different service schedules.
- Track the planning, resourcing, execution, and subsequent reporting of marine projects from inception to completion.
- Identify and evaluate potential problems, conflicts, and technical hitches, and then recommend possible solutions.
- Manage project-related documentation by ensuring all necessary materials are current, properly filed, and available to interested parties, as appropriate.
- Promptly alert interested parties to changes in project details, including scheduling, cost, resources, product availability, etc.
- Present project progress reports to the Director of Marine Projects and other interested parties.
- Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)
The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:
- Able to work on complex issues where analysis of situations or data requires an in-depth evaluation of variable factors
- Adept in clearly articulating expectations, capabilities, and action plans
- Demonstrated experience working in a highly collaborative environment managing projects with and through others; sharing responsibility and credit; developing self and others through teamwork
- Results-driven and focused on consistent business growth and development.
- Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values.
- Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity, and demonstrate accountability
Education and Experience
The requirements listed below are representative of the education and/or experience required:
- Bachelor's Degree in related field
- PMP preferred
- Proficient in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and project management software
- Excellent interpersonal, influence, and communication (verbal and written) skills
- Successful completion of Mercy Ships Entry Training will be required within the first year.