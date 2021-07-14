114
Marine Project Coordinator

Published Jul 14, 2021 1:36 PM by The Maritime Executive

Summary:  The Marine Project Coordinator is responsible for the tactical and logistical coordination of marine projects on board Company vessels.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:

  • Communicate with other departments within the organization to identify and clearly define project requirements, scope, and objectives.
  • Coordinate projects for multiple ships operating concurrently on different service schedules.
  • Track the planning, resourcing, execution, and subsequent reporting of marine projects from inception to completion.
  • Identify and evaluate potential problems, conflicts, and technical hitches, and then recommend possible solutions.
  • Manage project-related documentation by ensuring all necessary materials are current, properly filed, and available to interested parties, as appropriate.
  • Promptly alert interested parties to changes in project details, including scheduling, cost, resources, product availability, etc.
  • Present project progress reports to the Director of Marine Projects and other interested parties.
  • Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:

  • Able to work on complex issues where analysis of situations or data requires an in-depth evaluation of variable factors
  • Adept in clearly articulating expectations, capabilities, and action plans
  • Demonstrated experience working in a highly collaborative environment managing projects with and through others; sharing responsibility and credit; developing self and others through teamwork
  • Results-driven and focused on consistent business growth and development.
  • Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values.
  • Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity, and demonstrate accountability

Education and Experience

The requirements listed below are representative of the education and/or experience required:

  • Bachelor's Degree in related field
  • PMP preferred
  • Proficient in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and project management software
  • Excellent interpersonal, influence, and communication (verbal and written) skills
  • Successful completion of Mercy Ships Entry Training will be required within the first year.