Marine Operations Manager - Ferry System
|Manages Others
|YES
|Experience required
|Yes
|Employment Type
|Full Time
Overall responsibility for the oversight of all marine operations and the facilities. Ensure continued compliance with all regulatory bodies, classification societies, and other key organizations.
JOB DUTIES
- Maintain and enforce all regulatory compliance with USCG and other agencies. Focus on intact and damage stability, vessel inspections, crew certification requirements, safe manning procedures, and all other Marine Transportation Vessel Security Regulations.
- Responsible for all aspects of vessel operations and dock repairs, including marine haulout of vessels and docks.
- Advise and implement procedures for mandatory five-year vessel inspections in dry dock.
- Schedule, train, supervise and monitor the work of approximately 60 employees on the vessels and on shore.
- Coordinate and oversee all work performed by outside contractors.
- Additional duties as required.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
- Five years’ experience in marine operations management
- Knowledge of marine propulsion systems and a basic understanding of hydraulics
- Must be able to demonstrate proficiency in all Microsoft applications
PREFERRED QUALFICATIONS
- Knowledge of CAD programs
- Ability to read and understand blueprints
- B.S. Degree in Marine Transportation or Marine Engineering
- US Citizen
REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE AND COMPETENCIES
- Possesses demonstrated leadership and interpersonal skills
- Strong attention to detail and good follow-through
- Ability to work well under pressure and with time constraints
- Performing tasks independently with limited or no direction
- Strong organizational skills with the ability to multitask
- Ability to obtain a US TWIC Card
- Ability to pass a pre-employment drug screen and criminal background check