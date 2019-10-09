Marine Operations Manager - Ferry System

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-09 11:19:59

Manages Others YES Experience required Yes Employment Type Full Time

Overall responsibility for the oversight of all marine operations and the facilities. Ensure continued compliance with all regulatory bodies, classification societies, and other key organizations.





JOB DUTIES

Maintain and enforce all regulatory compliance with USCG and other agencies. Focus on intact and damage stability, vessel inspections, crew certification requirements, safe manning procedures, and all other Marine Transportation Vessel Security Regulations.

Responsible for all aspects of vessel operations and dock repairs, including marine haulout of vessels and docks.

Advise and implement procedures for mandatory five-year vessel inspections in dry dock.

Schedule, train, supervise and monitor the work of approximately 60 employees on the vessels and on shore.

Coordinate and oversee all work performed by outside contractors.

Additional duties as required.



MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Five years’ experience in marine operations management

Knowledge of marine propulsion systems and a basic understanding of hydraulics

Must be able to demonstrate proficiency in all Microsoft applications





PREFERRED QUALFICATIONS

Knowledge of CAD programs

Ability to read and understand blueprints

B.S. Degree in Marine Transportation or Marine Engineering

US Citizen



REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE AND COMPETENCIES