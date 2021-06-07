Logistics Specialist

The Logistics Specialist supports MBARI’s department of marine operations including the vessels, autonomous platforms and scientific exploration of the Monterey Bay and surrounding waters. The Logistics Specialist schedules for the marine assets and personnel. This will include building and implementing shipment plans for expedition equipment and personnel. The role is highly interactive with vessel operations, scientific researchers and operations management.

Job duties include:

Arranges logistics for research vessels making port stops outside of the homeport. Support includes arrangement for; berthing, shore power, fuel, food, spare parts, local transportation, and NOAD.

Arranges and schedules both domestic and international shipments including air, ocean, and ground freight. Shipments range in size from 20’ ISO containers to small hand carry packages. Prepares domestic and international documentation, as well as customs clearance procedures. Some international shipments are also subject to ITAR/EAR restrictions and documentation, this position plays an important part as a member of the ITAR/EAR compliance team.

Develop/Maintain various Calendars using Zimbra application.

Administers the Pre-Cruise notification system which researchers use to define the cruise purpose, location, science participants, required equipment, hazardous materials, and permits.

Maintain documented operations procedures on the divisional website.

Complete customs clearances, ensuring full compliance to any relevant regulations.

Proactively identify opportunities to improve operational efficiency.

Resolve complex billing issues, shipping discrepancies disputes damage/ lost claims.

Address various internal and external customer questions and concerns regarding shipments, billing, status, services, carriers, and other needs.

Manage documentation flow. This includes bills of lading, packing lists, commercial invoices and certificates of origin and licenses.

Bachelor degree or equivalent required. Incumbent must possess at least 5 years related experience, with maritime industry background highly desirable. International shipping experience is a requirement, export compliance knowledge in ITAR/EAR related shipments are essential for success. Must possess excellent communication skills, both written and verbal. Must be computer literate in word processing, database, spreadsheets, and graphics software.

Please submit your cover letter and resume by e-mail to jobs@mbari.org, or by mail to the below address, or by fax to (831) 775-1620.

MBARI, Human Resources

Job Code: DMO-LS

7700 Sandholdt Road

Moss Landing, CA 95039

MBARI offers a competitive compensation and benefits package.

MBARI is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. MBARI considers all applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or covered veteran status in accordance with applicable federal, state, and local laws.

EOE

MBARI Welcomes Diversity