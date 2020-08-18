LNG Conversion Project Manager – PNW / FL

Seeking an experienced engineer to oversee the conversion of gas propulsion systems to LNG powered propulsion systems.

SUMMARY:

You will be responsible for the systems integration of the vessels LNG conversion including project activities while the ships are in Port, at sea and in dry dock, including planning, component manufacturing, installation, and commissioning. Oversees installation and conversion of Diesel Engines, automation systems, LNG fuel systems, and other mechanical and electrical equipment the vessels and marine facilities by performing a range of business-critical task

Including:

Strategize, direct, drive and control conversion to completion on schedule, within budget, and in compliance with industry standards/ regulations and company requirements.

Monitor the integration of the Conversion teams’ project elements, to ensure work allocations (both in sourced/outsourced) are completed within budget and on schedule in compliance with industry standards/ regulations, per contractual terms & conditions to meet company specifications and requirements with minimal risk exposure.

Develop, maintain and cultivate existing business relationships with project suppliers & vendors who include authorities, partners and associates (i.e. Government bodies, Ship owners, Shipyards, Fabricators, Designers, Vendors and Service Providers) with the objective to deliver products and services that meet customers’ satisfaction.

Commission the vessel LNG systems by developing procedures, obtaining regulatory approval, and managing cold and LNG Trials.

RESPONSIBILITES: Include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Manages and monitors the technical integration and systems testing of the conversion vessels. Will be primarily responsible for vessel LNG conversion and modification.

Attends technical meetings with key vendors relating to LNG conversion, including prime shipyard together with engine manufactures, fuel gas system provider, and safety system suppliers, and regulatory agencies.

Assists with preparation of conversion budgets and long-term fiscal work plans for vessels during LNG conversion and submits these plans to VP’s.

Works closely with LNG Conversion shipyard production management, to ensure directed work scope is being accomplished in accordance with project specifications and drawings.

Coordinates, works closely with and resolves regulatory issues pertaining to United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) field surveyors and Head office.

Coordinates with conversion shipyard engineering group, USCG, and ABS to conduct operationa system testing on all converted and modified shipboard systems.

Attend and or assign responsibility to Vessel Senior Officers to attend and witness operational system testing, to ensure full acceptance for operational performance. Reviews, approves and processes conversion related material and spares requisitions submitted by design vendor

Generates and processes additional requisitions for goods and services to support outside industrial assistance for conversion and vessel modification.

Attends assigned vessel conversion yard period to evaluate and observe overall production schedules and performance of prime contractor and arranged subcontractors

Oversees conversion and modification to equipment such as diesel engines, boilers, engines, heat exchangers, fire control and communication systems, electric power systems, or piping and related fittings and valves.

Coordinates proper lay-up of critical equipment and systems and manages equipment preservation between project execution scheduled work periods.

Reviews reports, which describe inspection procedures and findings. Keeps records of engineering performance and costs for vessels. Submits reports as required.

Maintains close contact with customer representatives for all program daily operations as well as special requests. Ensures that all program mandated equipment alterations, and system improvements are incorporated to the greatest extent possible into Owner’s assets.

Assures that USCG certification items and other regulatory body items are completed. Interfaces with local regulatory bodies to implement compliance with customer and government regulations.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Directly supervises LNG Conversion Port Engineer, works closely with project consultants, and outside contractors. Carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws. Responsibilities include training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work;

evaluating performance; addressing complaints and resolving problems.

REQUIREMENTS:

To succeed in this role, you must possess the following skills & experience: